EUR/USD Increases After the Release of Markit Manufacturing PMI

There was no lack of data yesterday. We had a stellar European (EC) economic confidence reaching the highest in 21 year. German HICP eased to 2.1% y/y in June due to non-favourable base effects. The US Conference Board consumer confidence later jumped from an upwardly revised 120 to 127.3 with a bounce in both expectations (100.9 to 107) and the current situation (157.7 from 148.7). US housing prices seared a record 14.6% y/y in another sign of a red hot housing market. Markets also witnessed a very successful second sale under the EU’s Next Generation programme and digested the announcement of monster bond issuance by a large, high-profile US tech company. US yields eventually closed half a bp lower at short and medium terms and about 1bp in the 20y and 30y. The German yield curve bear steepened with rates up 2 bps (10y) to 2.4 bps (30y). European stocks recouped a half percent of Monday’s losses, Wall Street finished an uninspired session almost flat. Safe haven currencies attracted most bids yesterday, with the Japanese yen leading, the USD second and Swiss Franc taking the bronze. EUR/USD struggled not to fall below 1.19 (down from 1.1925). DXY (trade-weighted greenback) closed north of 92. 0.859/0.861; that was yesterday’s EUR/GBP trading range. How do you comment that? Exactly, you don’t.