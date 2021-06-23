Cancel
EUR/USD Increases After the Release of Markit Manufacturing PMI

By Usman Ahmed
FXDailyReport.com
After the terrible drop of consecutive three days, it’s the thirds day in a row when the Euro inches higher against the U.S Dollar with the price of more than 1.1900. The Markit Manufacturing PMI, which was released today, is one of the most common reasons (June 23, 2021). Markit...

CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1858. Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York, intra-day rebound to 1.1874 due to broad-based long liquidation in the greenback suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of consolidation is in store, as long as res at 1.1909/11 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1838 would bring re-test of 1.1808.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Canada: Markit Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 56.5 in June from 57 in May

Markit Manufacturing PMI for Canada edged lower in June. USD/CAD stays in the red below 1.2400 after the data. The business activity in Canada's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June, albeit at a softer pace than it did in June, with the Markit Manufacturing PMI edging lower to 56.5 from 57 in May.
Businessmarketpulse.com

Canadian dollar edges lower ahead of NFP

The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses on Friday. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2408, down 0.17% on the day. The US dollar is on an upswing and USD/CAD has gained 0.95%, as the pair has erased most of the losses from a week earlier. Canada’s...
EconomyShareCast

Eurozone manufacturing hits record high - PMI

Eurozone manufacturing activity hit a new high in June but prices rose at record rates as supply constraints persisted, a survey showed. IHS Markit's eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 63.4 from 63.1 in May and was firmer than an earlier "flash" figure of 63.1. Production increased sharply and...
IndustryMetro International

Brazil manufacturing PMI in June hits four-month high -IHS Markit

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Growth in Brazil’s manufacturing sector accelerated in June to its fastest rate in four months, a survey of purchasing managers’ activity showed on Thursday, led by the strongest growth this year in employment and export orders. The average pace of growth in the second quarter, however, was...
WorldFXStreet.com

EUR/USD crosses key support after strong eurozone jobs numbers

The Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after the relatively mixed economic data from Japan. According to the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the country’s large manufacturers index increased from 5 in the first quarter to 14 in the second quarter. Similarly, the large non-manufacturers index rose from -1 to 1. While this was the best business sentiment since 2018, it was lower than analysts’ estimates. Further data by Markit showed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.0 to 52.4 as output declined and costs rose. These numbers show that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will not be quick to tighten.
BusinessForexTV.com

Turkey Manufacturing PMI Expands In June

Turkey’s manufacturing sector expanded in June, mainly due to the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 51.3 in June from 49.3 in May. Any reading below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector.
EconomyForexTV.com

Pound Little Changed After U.K. Manufacturing PMI Data

At 4.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS manufacturing PMI survey data has been published. The pound changed little against its major rivals after the data. The pound was trading at 153.62 against the yen, 1.3795 against the greenback, 0.8585 against the euro and 1.2786 against the franc around 4:35 am ET.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Pound drifting ahead of Manufacturing PMI

The British pound is almost unchanged on Wednesday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3838, down 0.01% on the day. British GDP, which was released earlier today, was a yawner as far as the British pound was concerned. Second-estimate GDP for Q1 came in -1.6% MoM, revised downwards from -1.5%. This follows a gain of 1.3% in Q4. On an annualized basis, GDP came in at -6.1%, matching the consensus.
Economyactionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.4 in June, strong optimism

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.4 in June, down from May’s 53.0. Markit said output and new orders both rose at softest rates for five months. Input prices rose at fastest pace in over 10 years. Optimism was strongest on record. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Japanese...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD 1.1850 Is A First Support Area

There was no lack of data yesterday. We had a stellar European (EC) economic confidence reaching the highest in 21 year. German HICP eased to 2.1% y/y in June due to non-favourable base effects. The US Conference Board consumer confidence later jumped from an upwardly revised 120 to 127.3 with a bounce in both expectations (100.9 to 107) and the current situation (157.7 from 148.7). US housing prices seared a record 14.6% y/y in another sign of a red hot housing market. Markets also witnessed a very successful second sale under the EU’s Next Generation programme and digested the announcement of monster bond issuance by a large, high-profile US tech company. US yields eventually closed half a bp lower at short and medium terms and about 1bp in the 20y and 30y. The German yield curve bear steepened with rates up 2 bps (10y) to 2.4 bps (30y). European stocks recouped a half percent of Monday’s losses, Wall Street finished an uninspired session almost flat. Safe haven currencies attracted most bids yesterday, with the Japanese yen leading, the USD second and Swiss Franc taking the bronze. EUR/USD struggled not to fall below 1.19 (down from 1.1925). DXY (trade-weighted greenback) closed north of 92. 0.859/0.861; that was yesterday’s EUR/GBP trading range. How do you comment that? Exactly, you don’t.
Economyactionforex.com

China Caixin PMI manufacturing dropped to 51.3, gradually returned to normal

China Caixin PMI Manufacturing dropped to 51.3 in June, down from 52.0, below expectation of 51.8. Markit noted increase in output was softest for 15 months. Total new order growth slowed as export sales stagnated. Employment continued to inc rea sew while cost pressures eased. Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at...
MarketsForexTV.com

EUR/USD: Selloff Is Weak

Selloff is weak (small, overlapping bars with prominent tails) and looks more like bear leg in trading range than resumption of bear trend. This increases chance of more sideways days. – Might be …