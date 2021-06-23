Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

After 44 years of coaching, Dillard legend Marcia Pinder dies at 70

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Y2HL_0aczn1QH00
Dillard coach Marcia Pinder shouts instructions to her team against Cardinal Gibbons during the second half of their Big 8 quarterfinal game on Jan. 30, 2020. Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel

A Florida basketball titan is gone.

Dillard girls basketball coach Marcia Pinder, who coached the Panthers for 44 seasons and won more basketball games than any high school coach in Florida history, died at the age of 70.

“It was bigger than winning games for her,” Dillard principal Casandra Robinson said. “It was making a difference in the lives of students. Getting their educations was her ultimate goal.”

Pinder built the Dillard girls basketball program into a powerhouse. In her 44 seasons at the Fort Lauderdale school, she accrued a 996-231 record. She is the winningest basketball coach — for girls or boys — in Florida high school history.

Under Pinder, the Panthers won 10 state championships — second-most in Florida history behind Jacksonville Ribault. The last of Pinder’s titles came in 2019. In a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Pinder’s team went 9-7.

“We from the Boys team would like to send condolences to the family of Marcia Pinder, our legendary girls team coach on her passing this morning,” Dillard assistant basketball coach Rubyne Burrows wrote from the Dillard boys basketball Twitter account. “If (you’re) from our community there’s a million funny stories you can think back on to make you smile for YEARS.”

Pinder received many accolades during her distinguished coaching career. She was given the national 2018 Gatorade Coaching Excellence Award and was voted Florida Dairy Farmers’ Coach of the Year five times. In 2017, she won the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball, and in 2014, she was named to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It’s a sad day for Broward County Public Schools and the BCAA,” Broward County Athletic Association director Shawn Cerra said. “She is/was one of our all-time great coaches. She truly left a lasting legacy at Dillard High and all that had the privilege of interacting with her.”

Pinder started coaching at Dillard in 1976 after originally coaching the junior varsity cheerleading squad. She had aspirations to coach the track and field team because she ran track at Bethune-Cookman University. She told the Sun Sentinel in 2017 that she was nervous to coach basketball because she was only about 5 feet tall.

“It was kind of scary basically because all the kids were taller than me,” Pinder said. “I was just tiny. That was a fear of mine.”

That never got in the way, though. She won the first of her 10 state titles in 1980.

“All of us were taller than her, but she was like giant,” Wanda Wright, who played at Dillard from 1984-87, told the Sun Sentinel in 2017. “I don’t think her height was a complex, but I think she was like, ‘Don’t let my size fool you.’”

As the news of Pinder’s death spread on social media, condolences began to pour in.

“We lost a legend today,” Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin wrote on Twitter. “Coach Pinder: The epitome of mentorship, love, discipline and leadership. Loved Women’s Basketball and has helped so many including me in my career. This is a tough one. Condolences to all impacted by this loss. RIH Coach.”

Local coaches, who competed against Pinder for years, also expressed their sadness.

“Thoughts [and] prayers for her family [and] the Dillard community,” Western girls basketball coach Brandie Taylor wrote on Twitter. “Coach Pinder is a legend [and] will not be forgotten.”

Said St. Thomas Aquinas coach Oliver Berens: “An amazing coach [and] an even better person. You had such a positive impact on so many lives. Thank you for all you did for girls basketball. You are a legend and will be greatly missed.”

Robinson said Pinder cared about winning, of course, but she cared more about her students and colleagues.

“She just meant everything,” Robinson said. “She was a mom, a grandmother, a friend, a colleague. We all know that she is the most winningest coach in the state of Florida in [basketball], boys or girls, and while all that is important to us here at the school, what was even more important to us is who she was as a woman, as a person, her character.

“She cared about winning, but she cared more about who was getting into school. ... She was just always consistent with who she was, and it was always caring.”

State representative Omari Hardy, who attended Dillard for two years and whose mother taught at Dillard for 20 years, said Pinder’s death will affect many people who attended the school and knew her, even if they didn’t play basketball.

“There are a great many people who will experience her passing as a personal tragedy because she shaped a lot of lives,” Hardy said.

As a child in elementary school, Hardy would visit to the high school, and he said Pinder always made a point to encourage him, telling him he was handsome and well-dressed.

“The fact that somebody outside my house was validating that made me take some personal pride in doing these things,” said Hardy, who is running for the Congressional district that includes Dillard.

“It’s crazy, but those are the little things that, as a Black man, you do, and it kind of takes the opportunity from people away from people who would judge you based on your appearance. Little things like that, like speaking in encouraging ways to Black kids around her and being positive around them, how relentlessly she did that. ... There are a lot of people at Dillard who I came across. She stood out.”

Robinson said Pinder is survived by her husband, Warren and a wake is tentatively scheduled for July 2 and a funeral service for July 3.

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Broward County, FL
Basketball
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Broward County, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Track And Field#Carline Jean Sun Sentinel#Panthers#Florida Dairy Farmers#Bcaa#Dillard High#The Sun Sentinel#Rih Coach#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Small in size but big in stature’ — the Dillard community gathers to remember legendary coach Marcia Pinder

Marcia Pinder spent 44 years coaching girls basketball and teaching physical education at Dillard High School, and that is where a crowd that nearly filled the school auditorium gathered to pay their respects at her funeral on Saturday. “You can see all the people that she’s touched, all the players, the community, just people from everywhere,” former Dillard boys basketball coach Darryl ...
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Guadeloupe shuts out Bahamas in second day of CONCACAF Gold Cup prelims in Fort Lauderdale

Yohann Thuram’s shutout, along with goals from Matthias Phaeton and Raphael Mirval, led Guadeloupe to a 2-0 victory over the Bahamas in the second day of CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminary games at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday. “Nobody likes to lose, but I’m happy with the effort the guys put out on the field,” Bahamas coach Nesly Jean said. It was a battle of the goalies throughout the first half, ...
MLBPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde: The Marlins’ problems include a subtle one with umpires, as Lopez’s first-pitch ejection underlines | Commentary

It’s surprising, but not amazing, Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez caused a firestorm by hitting Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna with Friday’s first pitch. It’s amazing, but not flabbergasting, the umpiring crew listened to Atlanta’s manager Brian Snitker’s anger, conferred among each other and then — long minutes after the pitch — decided to eject Lopez from the game. What’s flabbergasting is the ...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Bucks exposing in playoffs what Heat lack?

Q: Ira, the Bucks added Jrue Holiday to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and they’re one victory from the NBA Finals. The Heat have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo and no one as good as the Milwaukee’s third-best player. What does Pat Riley do? — Tomas. A: The simple answer, of course, is to add a third wheel to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, which, of course, is easier said than done. ...