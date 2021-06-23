After 44 years of coaching, Dillard legend Marcia Pinder dies at 70

Dillard coach Marcia Pinder shouts instructions to her team against Cardinal Gibbons during the second half of their Big 8 quarterfinal game on Jan. 30, 2020. Carline Jean/Sun Sentinel

A Florida basketball titan is gone.

Dillard girls basketball coach Marcia Pinder, who coached the Panthers for 44 seasons and won more basketball games than any high school coach in Florida history, died at the age of 70.

“It was bigger than winning games for her,” Dillard principal Casandra Robinson said. “It was making a difference in the lives of students. Getting their educations was her ultimate goal.”

Pinder built the Dillard girls basketball program into a powerhouse. In her 44 seasons at the Fort Lauderdale school, she accrued a 996-231 record. She is the winningest basketball coach — for girls or boys — in Florida high school history.

Under Pinder, the Panthers won 10 state championships — second-most in Florida history behind Jacksonville Ribault. The last of Pinder’s titles came in 2019. In a pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Pinder’s team went 9-7.

“We from the Boys team would like to send condolences to the family of Marcia Pinder, our legendary girls team coach on her passing this morning,” Dillard assistant basketball coach Rubyne Burrows wrote from the Dillard boys basketball Twitter account. “If (you’re) from our community there’s a million funny stories you can think back on to make you smile for YEARS.”

Pinder received many accolades during her distinguished coaching career. She was given the national 2018 Gatorade Coaching Excellence Award and was voted Florida Dairy Farmers’ Coach of the Year five times. In 2017, she won the Morgan Wootten Award for Lifetime Achievement in Coaching High School Basketball, and in 2014, she was named to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It’s a sad day for Broward County Public Schools and the BCAA,” Broward County Athletic Association director Shawn Cerra said. “She is/was one of our all-time great coaches. She truly left a lasting legacy at Dillard High and all that had the privilege of interacting with her.”

Pinder started coaching at Dillard in 1976 after originally coaching the junior varsity cheerleading squad. She had aspirations to coach the track and field team because she ran track at Bethune-Cookman University. She told the Sun Sentinel in 2017 that she was nervous to coach basketball because she was only about 5 feet tall.

“It was kind of scary basically because all the kids were taller than me,” Pinder said. “I was just tiny. That was a fear of mine.”

That never got in the way, though. She won the first of her 10 state titles in 1980.

“All of us were taller than her, but she was like giant,” Wanda Wright, who played at Dillard from 1984-87, told the Sun Sentinel in 2017. “I don’t think her height was a complex, but I think she was like, ‘Don’t let my size fool you.’”

As the news of Pinder’s death spread on social media, condolences began to pour in.

“We lost a legend today,” Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin wrote on Twitter. “Coach Pinder: The epitome of mentorship, love, discipline and leadership. Loved Women’s Basketball and has helped so many including me in my career. This is a tough one. Condolences to all impacted by this loss. RIH Coach.”

Local coaches, who competed against Pinder for years, also expressed their sadness.

“Thoughts [and] prayers for her family [and] the Dillard community,” Western girls basketball coach Brandie Taylor wrote on Twitter. “Coach Pinder is a legend [and] will not be forgotten.”

Said St. Thomas Aquinas coach Oliver Berens: “An amazing coach [and] an even better person. You had such a positive impact on so many lives. Thank you for all you did for girls basketball. You are a legend and will be greatly missed.”

Robinson said Pinder cared about winning, of course, but she cared more about her students and colleagues.

“She just meant everything,” Robinson said. “She was a mom, a grandmother, a friend, a colleague. We all know that she is the most winningest coach in the state of Florida in [basketball], boys or girls, and while all that is important to us here at the school, what was even more important to us is who she was as a woman, as a person, her character.

“She cared about winning, but she cared more about who was getting into school. ... She was just always consistent with who she was, and it was always caring.”

State representative Omari Hardy, who attended Dillard for two years and whose mother taught at Dillard for 20 years, said Pinder’s death will affect many people who attended the school and knew her, even if they didn’t play basketball.

“There are a great many people who will experience her passing as a personal tragedy because she shaped a lot of lives,” Hardy said.

As a child in elementary school, Hardy would visit to the high school, and he said Pinder always made a point to encourage him, telling him he was handsome and well-dressed.

“The fact that somebody outside my house was validating that made me take some personal pride in doing these things,” said Hardy, who is running for the Congressional district that includes Dillard.

“It’s crazy, but those are the little things that, as a Black man, you do, and it kind of takes the opportunity from people away from people who would judge you based on your appearance. Little things like that, like speaking in encouraging ways to Black kids around her and being positive around them, how relentlessly she did that. ... There are a lot of people at Dillard who I came across. She stood out.”

Robinson said Pinder is survived by her husband, Warren and a wake is tentatively scheduled for July 2 and a funeral service for July 3.