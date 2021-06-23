Potash Prices Gain 3% as Retail Fertilizer Prices Inch Upwards

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Thursday, with traders locking in profits after prices hit their highest since mid-June early in the session. * Soyoil futures also ended weaker after trading in positive territory, snapping a streak of three straight days of gains. * Soymeal futures were strong, peaking at their highest since June 8. * CBOT November soybeans found technical support at their 40-day moving average. * CBOT December soymeal futures hit technical resistance at their 50-day moving average. Support was noted at the contract's 20-day moving average. * Export sales of soybeans totaled 1.763 million tonnes in the week ended June 24, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 900,000 to 2.3 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 417,400 tonnes, in line with market expectations, and soyoil export sales were 2,400 tonnes, also in line with trade forecasts. * CBOT November soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $13.95-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $7.00 at $388.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 1.27 cents lower at 61.49 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)