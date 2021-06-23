Cancel
Politics

Myanmar's junta leader attends military conference in Moscow

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The leader of Myanmar’s military junta has attended an international conference in Moscow, an appearance that reflects Russia’s eagerness to develop ties with it despite international opprobrium. The military in Myanmar ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, saying her party’s landslide victory in elections last November resulted from massive voter fraud. Security forces have brutally suppressed widespread popular protests against the military takeover, killing hundreds of protesters and carrying out waves of arrests. The junta’s leader claimed in Wednesday’s speech at the conference that it was trying to consolidate a democratic system that has “degraded.” The conference was organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

Aung San Suu Kyi
#Military Junta#Military Government#Myanmar#Moscow#Ap#Defense Ministry
albuquerqueexpress.com

United States pours more pressure on Myanmar military junta

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. on Friday sanctioned 22 people in Myanmar, including fifteen children and spouses of military officials deemed to be corrupt. Wanbao Mining, Ltd., and King Royal Technologies have also been targeted by the U.S. Department of Commerce for providing financial support to the military in Myanmar (also known as Burma). Wanbao has additionally been implicated in labor rights violations and human rights abuses, including at the Letpadaung copper mine.
IBTimes

Protesters Mark Myanmar Coup Leader's Birthday With Mock Funerals

Protesters in coup-hit Myanmar marked the birthday of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing Saturday by burning his portrait and staging mock funerals. The nation has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the February 1 coup which ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Almost 890 civilians have...
Putin OKs revised Russian national security strategy

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a revised version of Russia’s national security strategy that envisages “symmetrical and asymmetrical measures” in response to foreign states’ “unfriendly actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Russia. Putin signed a decree approving the strategy on Friday. The 44-page document was published Saturday and outlined Russia’s national interests and priorities. It said Russia remains committed to using political and diplomatic means of resolving international and national conflicts. At the same time, Moscow says it will take “symmetrical and asymmetric measures” to thwart “unfriendly actions” by foreign states that “threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Russian Federation.”
Opposition in Armenia contests PM Pashinyan's vote win via court

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenia’s opposition alliance, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, has asked the constitutional court to overturn the results of a June 20 election which it lost, the TASS news agency cited the group as saying on Friday. Acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party won 53.91% of the...
US Targets Myanmar's Military With Another Round of Sanctions

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against military officials and individuals and companies tied to Myanmar's military in the latest response to the February 1 coup in the Southeast Asian country. The U.S. Treasury Department officially sanctioned seven senior military officials for the government's use of lethal force against...
AFP

US sanctions 22, including Myanmar ministers, over military coup

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on 22 individuals including four Myanmar government ministers in response to the February military coup and attacks against the country's pro-democracy movement. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the new sanctions were levied "in response to the brutal campaign of violence perpetrated by the Burmese military regime and to continue imposing costs in connection with the military coup."
U.N. to Myanmar Military: Now Release Aung San Suu Kyi

(Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Myanmar's military on Thursday to release Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint now, a U.N. spokesperson said on Thursday, a day after thousands of other detainees were freed. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army took power on...
Myanmar Coup Protesters Torch Army Uniform

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Yangon on Thursday, setting fire to an army uniform and chanting calls for democracy five months after the military coup that ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Categories Video Shock and Awe Global Hot Spots. Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense...
Myanmar's army rulers threaten those who call them junta

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military authorities threatened on Wednesday to take legal action against foreign news organisations that describe them as a junta and their seizure of power in February as a coup d’etat. Many foreign publications, including Reuters, have used the terms to describe the army-led State Administration Council and...
Myanmar Military now Controlling Country's Lucrative Jade Market, Profits

Myanmar's military is now fully controlling the country's lucrative jade market and its profits, according to a new report from human rights organization Global Witness. The military junta, or Tatmadaw, is now in charge of who can mine for jade and is able to hand out jade mining permits, said Keel Dietz, one of the report's authors, to the Associated Press. The junta's full control of the country's lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining provides it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, the report said.
Criminal Hearings Resume for Myanmar's Deposed Leader

Three separate hearings on criminal charges brought against deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi took place Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw. Suu Kyi’s lawyer, Khin Maung Zaw, told journalists the first hearing involved two witnesses testifying on charges she violated the country’s Natural Disaster Management Law for breaking COVID-19 restrictions while campaigning during last year’s parliamentary election.
A Famous Buddhist Teacher Is Under Fire for Backing Myanmar's Junta

Dressed in their green army dress uniforms, Maj. Gen. Tun Tun Naung and his regional commanders took off their shoes and knelt before the bald Buddhist monk in his red-brown robe. Extending their arms and giving the monk dana (gifts and offerings), they listened to him and then praised his wisdom. It was Feb. 4, just three days after the latest military coup consolidated the military’s supreme power in Myanmar, and the junta was paying tribute to one of the most powerful religious figures in the country, Sitagu Sayadaw (also known as Ashin Nyanissara; ashin and sayadaw are both honorifics for Buddhist teachers).
TheConversationAU

Sanctions against Myanmar's junta have been tried before. Can they work this time?

Myanmar’s democracy movement wants the international community to get tough on the military junta. But if history is any indicator, that’s not going to happen. Western nations have responded with suspending arms sales and “targeted sanctions” aimed at hurting individual members of the military elite. But for Myanmar’s regional neighbours it’s still largely business as usual. Australia’s position is emblematic. Normally it would be expected to follow the lead of friends and allies such as the US, Britain, Canada and the European Union. They have prohibited dealings with businesses controlled by Myanmar’s military, and targeted key junta officials and their families through...
Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing departed for Russia on Sunday, state media says

HANOI (Reuters) – Myanmar junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has left the Southeast Asian country to attend a conference in Moscow, state media reported on Sunday. Min Aung Hlaing will attend Russia’s Moscow Conference on International Security, scheduled to be held from June 22-24, Myanmar military-controlled television network MRTV reported on Sunday.
Myanmar court extends pretrial detention of US journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar on Thursday extended the pretrial detention of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist employed by an online news magazine in the military-led Southeast Asian nation who was arrested in May on an incitement charge that carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.