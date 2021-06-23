Step-By-Step Bow Tuning for Beginners

Confidence in your setup is usually followed by success in the field. To achieve it, your bow needs tuned for top-notch accuracy. Nothing is more pleasing to the bowhunter than using a well-tuned bow. Accuracy is a whole lot easier to achieve and arrow penetration on game is truly impressive. The bow will shoot quieter and be more forgiving as well. The end result is an archer that feels more confident about his or her equipment and the ability to place the arrow exactly on target.