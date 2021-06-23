Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Archery

Step-By-Step Bow Tuning for Beginners

By Joe Bell
bowhunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConfidence in your setup is usually followed by success in the field. To achieve it, your bow needs tuned for top-notch accuracy. Nothing is more pleasing to the bowhunter than using a well-tuned bow. Accuracy is a whole lot easier to achieve and arrow penetration on game is truly impressive. The bow will shoot quieter and be more forgiving as well. The end result is an archer that feels more confident about his or her equipment and the ability to place the arrow exactly on target.

www.bowhunter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bow And Arrow#The Ez Green Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy