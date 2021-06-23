Cancel
Sports

Samaranch: China winter sports growing ahead of Olympics

 11 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — The International Olympic Committee's coordinator for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing says participation in snow and ice sports is growing in China. The growth has put the country on track to meet a key goal included in its bid to host the games. The IOC's Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. says more than 200 million Chinese had participated in winter sports in the five years since the Chinese capital became the first city to win the rights to host both the summer and winter Olympic games. Meanwhile activists and some politicians have continued to call for a boycott over allegations of human rights abuses.

