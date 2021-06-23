Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Elton John adds dates to final tour, including stadium shows

By The Associated Press
wcn247.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022, and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris. John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022 in Philadelphia. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022. In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stadiums#Farewell Tour#Liverpool#Ap#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Music
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
Related
Music94.3 Jack FM

Elton John announces final North American tour dates for Farewell Yellow Brick Road trek

Elton John‘s been busier than most artists while his tour’s been sidelined by the pandemic, but now he’s finally ready to hit the road again. Elton has announced the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour both in Europe and North America. The North American dates kick off at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on July 15, 2022 and will conclude November 19 and 20, 2022, with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the site of his legendary performance in October of 1975.
Musicmetalinjection

Elton John's "Your Song" As A Doom Track Would Rule

What if Elton John's 1970 hit "Your Song" was actually a doom song? Mashup artist Andy Rehfeldt took John's vocal tracks and put 'em overtop an original doom composition to find out, and the results are awesome. It's like an extra radio-friendly version of Pallbearer and we need more of it!
Music959theriver.com

See Elton John at Soldier Field!!

Listen to the Mackay in the Morning Show with Danielle Tufano all this week at 7:50am to play “WHO SAID IT?” for your chance to win tickets to see Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour when it stops at Soldier Field on August 5, 2022!
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Elton John, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran wanted for Platinum Jubilee gig

Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stevie Wonder are being lined up for a star-studded concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The 95-year-old monarch will mark 70 years on the throne in 2022 and to celebrate, the BBC are “going all out” to bring in entertainers from around the world to celebrate the milestone with a spectacular show, and they have already started to reach out to big name artists to discuss their availability.
Musicwfpk.org

Surfaces: “Our songs have a lot of redemption, love, forgiveness, and hope.”

Surfaces catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their upcoming 4th LP and lead single Wave of You. Forrest Frank & Colin Padalecki tell us about going back to basics with the production, bending genres, and the themes that make up their feel-good music that include redemption, love, forgiveness, and peace. The Texas duo also discussed last year’s collaboration with Elton John on the song Learn to Fly, having John Travolta dance to one of their songs in a Super Bowl commercial, and the massive expansion of their upcoming tour.
Worldwcn247.com

50 years after his death, fans honor Jim Morrison in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Fans have converged on Paris to pay tribute to mythic rock figure Jim Morrison 50 years after his death. Rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in eastern Paris where The Doors frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near the grave. Morrison led The Doors to several major hits between 1965 and 1967, including “Light My Fire,” “Hello I Love You,” “Touch Me” and “Riders on the Storm.” While living in Paris, he was found dead in a bathtub on July 3, 1971. No autopsy was performed and accounts of what caused his death are disputed.