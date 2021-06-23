Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home, PA

AP Top 25 Podcast: Home or bowl? Tweaking CFP expansion plan

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

Home games or bowl games? The College Football Playoff expansion plan includes a few games played on campus, while also incorporating the major bowls. Why not play more games on home fields? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Rece Davis, host of ESPN's “College GameDay,” joins AP's Ralph Russo to talk about the proposed plan for a 12-team playoff. Davis would like to see a few tweaks to current proposal, like more games played on campus. How will a bigger playoff impact scheduling? And when the non-Power Five schools get more access, does scheduling become a way to box them out?

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rece Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowl Games#Cfp#Ap Top 25#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ap#Cfp#College Football Podcast#Espn#College Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.