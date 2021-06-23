Cancel
Police officer guilty of manslaughter in soccer star's death

wcn247.com
 10 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer has been convicted of the manslaughter of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head. Former Aston Villa star Atkinson died in August 2016 after police were called to his father’s home in Telford, central England. Constable Benjamin Monk claimed he acted in self-defense but a jury convicted him Wednesday of manslaughter. Prosecutors said Monk used a stun gun for 33 seconds against Atkinson — more than six times longer than was standard — and kicked him at least twice in the head. Atkinson’s family said they were “hugely relieved that the whole country now knows the truth about how Dalian died.”

