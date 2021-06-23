Cancel
Spanish court OKs extradition of McAfee to the U.S.

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of detained antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee to the United States, where he is wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years. The decision can be appealed and the final extradition will need to be approved by the Spanish Cabinet. Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona’s international airport.

