Inflation poses new challenge for pandemic-weary businesses

Starting a business during the pandemic sounds like a risky venture, but some entrepreneurs were able to build their businesses despite COVID-19. WINK News spoke to a makeup artist, a woman who makes bath products and a man who sells pads drummers can practice on. All these young entrepreneurs found something they noticed there was a need for, or just something they were passionate about, and ran with it. A lot of the business relied less on the actual idea and more on the execution: Whether it’s doing things to make your business stand out, altering your perspective to realize a new business strategy, or not giving up on the difficult days, a proper strategy can take your business from an idea on paper to a flourishing company, even during a pandemic.