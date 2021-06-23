Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Inflation poses new challenge for pandemic-weary businesses

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses that endured shutdowns and revenue drops during the COVID-19 outbreak now must contend with another crisis: spiking prices for goods and services that squeeze profits and force many owners to pass the increases along to customers. Surging demand from consumers for a wide range of products during the pandemic has driven up prices for finished goods as well as raw materials, supplies and equipment. Product shortages and bottlenecks in supply chains have added to the costs. Also in the mix: intense competition for workers that has some companies paying more to attract new hires and retain current staffers.

www.wcn247.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#New Challenge#Finished Goods#Pandemic#Goods And Services#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Pandemic recovery creates unprecedented challenges for San Diego businesses

Local businesses are facing an unprecedented set of challenges during the post-pandemic recovery, including struggles to find workers, while navigating fluid COVID-19 protections and coping with the hesitancy of some customers. A new report from the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce says businesses face those challenges and several other...
Small BusinessWINKNEWS.com

How new small businesses grew during the pandemic

Starting a business during the pandemic sounds like a risky venture, but some entrepreneurs were able to build their businesses despite COVID-19. WINK News spoke to a makeup artist, a woman who makes bath products and a man who sells pads drummers can practice on. All these young entrepreneurs found something they noticed there was a need for, or just something they were passionate about, and ran with it. A lot of the business relied less on the actual idea and more on the execution: Whether it’s doing things to make your business stand out, altering your perspective to realize a new business strategy, or not giving up on the difficult days, a proper strategy can take your business from an idea on paper to a flourishing company, even during a pandemic.
Real Estateirei.com

Finding a place: Fundraising amid the pandemic has posed challenges and opportunities

The role of placement agent is one of relationships and matchmaking — an extensive Rolodex (or LinkedIn profile) is key, as is an understanding of what investors and managers are looking for and how to meet those needs. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with its lockdowns and travel restrictions, the role of an experienced placement agent became even more important, especially for those navigating the fundraising waters for the first time.
RetailArkansas Online

Pandemic-weary workers quitting their retail jobs

Christina Noles spent much of the pandemic working the closing shift at a dollar store -- sometimes nine consecutive days without a break -- for $10.25 an hour. She felt isolated, anxious and demoralized. Last month, the 34-year-old from Concord, N.C., left the industry she's worked in for most of...
Las Cruces, NMlascruces.com

New Businesses Open Despite Pandemic

The last 18 months were like nothing we’ve experienced in our lifetimes. COVID was tragic for many and challenging for all. However, for some intrepid entrepreneurs, 2020 was the year they decided to take a chance despite the unknowns. Several new businesses opened their doors to welcome customers for the first time during the global pandemic and were highly successful. Here are just a few of the local business owners who took a chance and didn’t let the pandemic stand in their way.
Jasper, INInside Indiana Business

Pandemic Brings New Challenge for Jasper Meat Processor

JASPER - Merkley and Sons Meat Packing in Jasper has been in business since 1954 with a loyal customer base that has come to rely on them for locally sourced hams, steaks and a variety of smoked meats. Now, a fourth generation of the family is running the business: John and cousin Brad. While the family-owned meat processor in Dubois County has decades of business experience, nothing could have prepared the Merkleys for the global pandemic.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Flexible Solar Panel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Global Solar, MiaSolé, Flisom

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Flexible Solar Panel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Flexible Solar Panel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Flexible Solar Panel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Energy Industrywcn247.com

UAE rebuffs plan by OPEC, allies to extend production pact

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates is pushing back against a plan by the OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries to extend the global pact to cut oil production beyond April 2022. Sunday's rare statement reveals the country’s frustration with the group. The Emirati Ministry of Energy called the proposal to extend the current agreement for the entirety of 2022 without raising its own production quota “unfair." One of the group’s largest producers, the UAE is seeking to increase its oil output and expand its petroleum industry — setting up a contest with ally and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia, which has led efforts to keep a tight lid on production.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Reveal Causes of Concrete and Asphalt Deterioration

Scientists reveal that the deterioration of modern concrete and asphalt structures is due to the presence of trace quantities of organic matter in these structures. Cement and asphalt are vital to modern construction materials; cement is used for the construction of various buildings and structures, while asphalt is primarily used for highways and runways. They have been widely used for these purposes since the 1800s. It has been observed modern concrete structures and asphalt structures tend to deteriorate much faster than historical structures, but the reason for this phenomenon was unknown.
Public Healthfairfieldcitizenonline.com

New Mexico lifts pandemic restrictions on businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lifted all pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and business operations on Thursday, marking the possible end to aggressive public health precautions more than 15 months after the local onslaught of COVID-19. Business owners were hopeful as state health officials lifted occupancy limits and other restrictions on public and private venues that were imposed by the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in response to the coronavirus.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Unrelenting coal demand poses challenge to climate goals

Coal prices across Asia are surging to records, underscoring a challenge for governments seeking a faster energy transition: the dirtiest of fuels they're racing to phase out is enjoying booming demand. Power plants are rushing to secure adequate electricity supplies as a hot summer adds to demand from the region's...
POTUSNBC News

The current state of Covid-19 in the United States, in 5 charts

After more than a year of pandemic-related lockdowns, social distancing and masking, life is feeling much more normal as Americans get ready to celebrate Independence Day. But Covid-19 still looms large. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the "hypertransmissible” delta variant could have caused the recent...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Softwarenewfoodmagazine.com

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Amid unprecedented change and the rapid pace of innovation, digitalization is no longer tomorrow’s idea. We take what the future promises and make it real for our customers today. By blurring the boundaries between industry domains – across both physical and digital worlds – we bring the technologies of tomorrow to our customers today. These are their stories.