Relationship Advice

How Has Dating Been For You Post Pandemic? POLL

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in so many ways, but for single folks it made them look at dating through a completely different lens. Lockdowns and mask mandates turned the dating scene upside down and for over a year many singles didn’t see much hope in dating. They have had to take on the feelings of isolation, and some even believe a prime year of dating have been stolen from them. But that hasn’t stopped folks from putting their loneliness to the side and getting back into the dating scene.

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

