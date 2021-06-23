Israel approves demolition of Palestinian home after attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has upheld the decision to destroy the family home of an alleged Palestinian attacker. It rejected a petition by his estranged wife, who lives in the home with three of their children and says she knew nothing about the attack. The case drew attention to Israel’s policy of demolishing the family homes of attackers after they have been killed or arrested. Israeli officials say the demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment. The family are all U.S. citizens. The State Department has not commented on the case but has urged a halt to punitive home demolitions.