There are weakness factors that may negatively affect the performance of the sterling against the rest of the other major currencies. This is led by the postponement of the date of freedom in Britain with the increase in infections with the Corona Delta variable, in addition to severe skirmishes between Britain and the European Union. During the last week's trading and for a very short time, the price of the GBP/USD currency pair moved towards the 1.4000 psychological resistance, but these mentioned factors contributed quickly to the currency pair's decline to the support level 1.3873 at the end of the week's trading. The UK has recorded the largest number of new coronavirus infections since early February, even as the National Health Service implemented a "grab jab" initiative to increase vaccination rates.