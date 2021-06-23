Cancel
Toronto Film Festival plots in-person, digital edition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to in-person screenings in many of its usual downtown Toronto venues, like the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Princess of Wales Theatre. Organizers acknowledged those plans depend on improving health conditions. Canada’s reopening has gone slower than those in the United States and Europe, and nonessential travel from the U.S. to Canada is prohibited until at least July 21.

