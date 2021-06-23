Cancel
Cherokee County, OK

Man dead in wake of deputy-involved shooting; wounds appear self-inflicted

By From staff reports
Tahlequah Daily Press
An area man apparently died from self-inflicted wounds after deputies confronted him for threatening his former girlfriend. Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said that around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a 911 call in the south end of the county from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was outside her home, harassing her. The woman reported her aggressor was armed with a handgun and told her he would shoot law enforcement officers if she called for help.

