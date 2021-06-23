Cancel
Houston Community Partnerships and Engagement seeks Multimedia/EE Intern

By Ken Fountain
cechouston.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Community Partnerships and Engagement is seeking a Multimedia/Environmental Education Intern to help develop multimedia products (primarily videos) for outreach and education purposes. Among the duties: assisting with and presenting programs for Virtually Wild!Texas, a virtual program conducted in the field to share nature with youth who may not have the opportunity to get outdoors; and presenting environmental education programs for youth aged K-12 at Houston Parks and Recreation Department community centers. The internship will run September 13, 2021 through March 27, 2022. The position will close on June 30, 2021. For the full job description and application instructions, visit thesca.org.

cechouston.org
