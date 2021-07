MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The latest risk indicator dashboard from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows a large increase in the number of counties labeled “very high-risk” for the spread of COVID-19. According to ADPH, the label shows an increase in the community spread for COVID-19 for that county. When the dashboard was last updated a week ago, there were just six counties in the red category. This week, the number has jumped to 21 of Alabama’s 67 counties.