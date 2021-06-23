Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Is Kylian Mbappe the best player in the world? Why Euro 2020 could be the key to winning the Ballon d'Or for the France star

By Julien Laurens
fourfourtwo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis feature on Kylian Mbappe first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. It’s been a long season for Kylian Mbappe. Ask him, and he feels like he’s played non-stop for the past two years. Considering that there were only 28 days between last season’s Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich and Mbappe’s first appearance of the new campaign – already delayed for three games because he contracted coronavirus at the beginning of September – you can see his point.

www.fourfourtwo.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Pele
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#France#Fourfourtwo#Bayern Munich#Paris Saint Germain#French#Nba#Zinedine Zidane Co#Monaco#Parisian#Borussia Dortmund#Juventus#The Champions League#Psg#The Nations League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Norway
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: What are Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud beefing about?

France may have opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 1-0 win over Germany on Tuesday night, but it would appear that all is not quite rosy with Les Bleus, with Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud embroiled in something of a petty feud. The heat seems to have died down...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Fans go wild for Kylian Mbappe's incredible backheel pass for Karim Benzema during France's clash with Hungary... as Gary Lineker admits he 'just loves watching' the 'ridiculously good' Paris Saint-Germain star

Fans have gone wild for Kylian Mbappe's sumptuous backheel pass during France's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Saturday. The Paris Saint-Germain forward expertly controlled a lofted pass forward from Antoine Griezmann, before cheekily flicking the ball into team-mate Karim Benzema's path with his heel while facing away from goal.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

France on a revenge mission as Kylian Mbappe takes on Cristiano Ronaldo... the world champions are desperate to heal the scars of their Euro 2016 final defeat by Portugal and seal top spot in their group

There is nothing quite like a home humbling to stir a little vengeance and Portugal's glorious hour in Paris still rankles with Didier Deschamps and his France players. Hugo Lloris, Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Digne have all picked at the scar of 2016 as the two sides prepare to meet again five years on.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Ex-France international thinks Kylian Mbappe’s ego is a problem for the French squad

Kylian Mbappe has an attitude that is problematic for France squad harmony at Euro 2020, according to former France international Jerome Rothen. Jerome Rothen, who won 13 caps for France between 2003 and 2007, was speaking to RMC Sport and expressed his feeling that Didier Deschamps needs to be stricter with his young talisman. Mbappe and team mate Olivier Giroud exchanged words via the media before the tournament even kicked off and Rothen believes that manager Deschamps is struggling to handle the PSG man.
Soccerpunditarena.com

Rio Ferdinand on the two players who made him feel how Kylian Mbappe makes defenders feel

Rio Ferdinand can sympathise with centre-halves dealing with the incredible speed of Kylian Mbappe at Euro 2020. Mbappe has not yet found the net for France at the tournament but he has caused plenty of problems with his remarkable pace and Ferdinand, who was no slouch in the quickness department, revealed that only two forwards caused him similar concerns during his prime.
SoccerKOMU

Switzerland stuns France in Euro 2020 as Kylian Mbappe misses in penalty shootout

Switzerland stunned reigning world champion France with victory in a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to book its place in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappe, who endured a torrid night leading the line for France, capped a miserable evening by missing his team's decisive fifth penalty, the only player not to score in the shootout.
SoccerTribal Football

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma: I want to win Ballon d'Or

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma admits he is targeting the Ballon d'Or during his career. The former AC Milan No1, 22, believes he could have close to 20 years left in his career. “I hope to play for as long as possible, up to 40 years," Donnarumma told Red Bull's official...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Alvaro Morata, Kylian Mbappe, penalty shootouts and the day Euro 2020 exploded into life

Euro 2020 was no slouch in getting started with goals - the key currency for both the casual and the intent observer for international tournaments.Three on the opening night, Italy netting them all past Turkey, turned into an average of 2.62 goals per match - not shabby at all, though nothing hinting at what was to come as the round of 16 moved past the halfway point.Monday’s pair of games, Spain first beating Croatia after extra time and then Switzerland producing a comeback and penalty shootout win over France having initially given up a lead of their own, yielded...