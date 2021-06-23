Is Kylian Mbappe the best player in the world? Why Euro 2020 could be the key to winning the Ballon d'Or for the France star

This feature on Kylian Mbappe first appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now!. It’s been a long season for Kylian Mbappe. Ask him, and he feels like he’s played non-stop for the past two years. Considering that there were only 28 days between last season’s Champions League final defeat against Bayern Munich and Mbappe’s first appearance of the new campaign – already delayed for three games because he contracted coronavirus at the beginning of September – you can see his point.