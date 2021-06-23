How Does Prince Charles Really Feel About William And Harry's Feud?

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for a couple of years now, and things don't seem to be getting any better for the two brothers. Harry admitted that his relationship with William had been strained during his interview with Oprah Winfrey back on March 7. "You know, as I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we're on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully," Harry told Oprah, according to The Sun.