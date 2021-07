Dare I say, loving yourself is just as important as taking care of yourself. In fact, loving and accepting yourself fully can actually be a form of self-care. When you practice self-love, the way you treat yourself sets the standard for how others are allowed to treat you. It is often said that when people love themselves, they are less likely to experience anxiety or depression. Self-love is a powerful feeling that instills both a strong sense of self and confidence; and it paves the way to a more positive mindset.