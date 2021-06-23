Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

'We'll All Be Dead by June': Scenes from Trump's COVID and George Floyd Response, According to New Books

Posted by 
People
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While Donald Trump was ultimately heavily criticized for his responses to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that broke out shortly after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, in private he was even more defiant and often had to be convinced not to act on his worst instincts.

people.com
Community Policy
People

People

108K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Alex Azar
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Book Reports#Covid#Washington Post#Americans#Health And Human Services#Hhs#The White House#The Wall Street Journal#Politico#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star panel on Trump's visit to the border

KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What is happening here in El Paso really is, in many ways, highlights many of the facets on the issues of immigration. DONALD TRUMP, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: We are going over to the border right now, but we're going to the real part of the border where there's real problems, not a part where you look around and you don't see anybody.
POTUSNPR

Adam Serwer On New Book: 'The Cruelty Is The Point' In Trump's America

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer about his new book, The Cruelty is the Point: The Past, Present and Future of Trump's America. You may have heard the phrase, the cruelty is the point, used a lot over the last few years. It's become something of a catchphrase among pundits as a way to criticize former President Donald Trump and his brand of politics. It was coined by Adam Serwer, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine. His 2018 essay of that name was just one of many that he wrote during Trump's presidency as he tried to make sense of it and the larger political movement Trump's base represents. Now Serwer is out with a collection of essays, also with that title. In it, he peels back history to argue that Trump's rise to power was no aberration in American history and that the political project of Trumpism is still very much alive. The full title is "The Cruelty Is The Point: The Past, Present And Future Of Trump's America."
POTUSThe Guardian

Trump contempt for White House Covid taskforce revealed in new book

Amid chaos at the White House as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Donald Trump took to referring derisively to the Covid taskforce chaired by his vice-president as “that fucking council that Mike has”. The revelation about the president’s contempt for his key advisory body is one among many in a new...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Advisers thought Trump COVID-19 diagnosis would alter his pandemic response: book

Advisers thought that then-President Trump ’s COVID-19 diagnosis in early October would shift his response to the pandemic, according to a soon-to-be published book. The revelation comes in “Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History,” written by Washington Post reporters Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb. The newspaper published a section of the book on Wednesday.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: New book says Trump talked of COVID killing John Bolton

"Nightmare Scenario," a book out next week on President Trump's handling of COVID, reports that he said he hoped it would take out his former national security adviser, John Bolton, who had just written an explosive tell-all about his time in the White House. When asked about the quote, Bolton...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden’s Bloated White House Payroll Is Most Expensive In American History

If the White House payroll is a leading indicator of the president’s commitment to expand government then taxpayers have a reason for concern. Projected four-year costs of Biden’s White House payroll could top $200 million. For comparison, inflation adjusted, the Trump administration spent $164.3 million (2017-2020) and the Obama administration spent $188.5 million (2009-2012).
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s ‘book of all books’ undoubtedly a work of fiction

CNN — Watch out, Holy Bible! Step aside, Don Quixote! Former President Donald Trump says he’s writing “the book of all books.” Despites his attempts to build hype, obstacles loom. The first is that he’s likely to be the least reliable narrator since Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” And that was a work of fiction.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

Hear voicemails Giuliani left Arizona officials after election

New records show reported behind-the-scenes efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure Arizona election officials into helping him retain the presidency in 2020. The Arizona Republic, a Phoenix newspaper, obtained new records and voicemails showing how Trump and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to pressure Maricopa County supervisors overseeing the election results.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.