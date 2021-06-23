Cancel
Scotland County, NC

Laurinburg Exchange

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 10 days ago
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

June 25

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a “Waterlogged” event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

June 26

— The Purcell Funeral Home would like to invite everyone to their first Community Fun Day from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at its Laurinburg location.

— Habitat For Humanity of Scotland County will hold its annual Bike to Build event from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Jerry’s Deli and Grill. Registration begins at 6:45 a.m. The fee is $30. For information, call 910-276-3337.

June 27

—New Hope Baptist Church will be having a concert featuring Mercy’s Well out of Greensboro. There is no charge for this event. The church’s new sanctuary allows for up to 500 people. The church is located at 11480 Hasty Rd. in Laurinburg.

June 28

— In order to get people to be aware of their own status and promote National HIV Testing Day, Scotland County Health Department’s HIV Education and Resource Team (H.E.A.R.T.) will be offering free and confidential HIV testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scotland County Health Department. There will also be refreshments and prizes at the event.

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 S. Main St. in downtown Laurinburg. The camp will have Myra Stone instructing and students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. A signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown. The class is for students 10 to 18 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

June 29

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Myra Stone instructing and students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. A signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown. The class is for students 10 to 18 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

June 30

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Myra Stone instructing and students must bring their own digital camera, cell phone or iPad. A signed parent permission form is also needed as students will walk around downtown. The class is for students 10 to 18 from the hours of 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

July 2

— Carolina Hearts located on S. Main st. will be holding a fan drive.

July 4

— Laurinburg will be holding its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display starting at about 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be lit from the same lot as usual, north of the baseball field. There will be no facilities open at Scotland High School including the parking lots.The Display will last approximately 30 minutes.

July 15

— Richmond Community College will host a Financial Aid Day at its Scotland County campus in Laurinburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 19

— The Arts Council of Scotland County will be holding a camp at 131 South Main Street. The camp will have Tyris Jones instructing students for a drama production the last day of camp. The camp will be eight days for students 6 to 17. The camp will go from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include lunch for students. The cost is $50, register online at https://www.storyartscenter.org/youth-summer-art-camp.

July 23

— The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host the Tim Clark Band in downtown Laurinburg from 6 to 9 p.m.

— Scotland County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Waterlogged event at the Splash Pad. The event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. and feature waterslides, disco lights and music. The cost is $5 per swimmer. The splash pad is located at 1206 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg. For more information contact Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

Aug. 28

— In its finale, the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 free summer concert series will host The Tams in downtown Laurinburg at 5 p.m. as part of a day-long “Back to School Festival.”

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.

