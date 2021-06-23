Cancel
UFC

UFC Fight Night: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov -- How to watch and stream, plus full analysis

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUndefeated heavyweight Ciryl Gane will meet Alexander Volkov in the main event of a matinee version of UFC Fight Night on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. The fights at UFC Apex will be on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET and prelims at 1 p.m. Gane...

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Warlley Alves
Person
Renato Moicano
Person
Alistair Overeem
Person
Nicolas Dalby
Person
Timur Valiev
Person
Dana White
Person
Yancy Medeiros
Person
Julia Avila
Person
Andre Fili
Person
Ilir Latifi
Person
Tanner Boser
#Espn#Las Vegas#Combat#Ufc Apex#Espn Subscribe#Mma#Fightcenter
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX is a terrific way to wrap up the month before everyone resets and gets ready for Poirier-McGregor 3 in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Headlined by a crucial heavyweight showdown between Top 5 contenders Ciryl Gane...
UFCufc.com

Weigh-In Results & Faceoffs | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

UFC returns to Las Vegas with a pair of heavyweight bouts, headlined by a clash between elite strikers as No. 3 ranked contender Ciryl Gane battles No. 5 Alexander Volkov. In the co-main event Canadian standout Tanner Boser battles Ovince Saint Preux. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: GANE vs. VOLKOV will take...
UFCMMAmania.com

How to watch UFC Vegas 30: ‘Gane vs. Volkov’ TODAY on ESPN+

It all goes down later today (Sat., June 26, 2021) at UFC Vegas 30 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as undefeated heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane meets towering Russian veteran Alexander Volkov in the main event. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 30 On ESPN+. UFC continues...
UFCPosted by
PennLive.com

UFC Fight Night live stream (6/26/21): How to watch Gane vs. Volkov, time, fight card

Rising heavyweight mixed martial artist Cyril Gane will take on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov on Saturday in the headline event of the latest UFC Fight Night. The six-fight main card from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET June 26 and will stream on ESPN+. Preliminary bouts start as early as 1 p.m. ET, and you can watch all the action with a subscription that costs $4.99 per month.
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Ciryl Gane. Someday there will be a scathing expose revealing that...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Emotional Drug Claim

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires Five UFC Fighters

Dana White and the UFC have announced a new wave of releases as MMAFighting is reporting that the latest names to given their pink slip include Emil Meek, Lara Procopio, Roque Martinez, Alexander Yakovlev, and Joe Ellenberger. Is Dana White bringing back this fired UFC star at UFC 264?. Meek...
UFCBloody Elbow

Sean O’Malley takes on late notice newcomer at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

The search for a new opponent for Sean O’Malley is officially over. He will still compete at UFC 264 next Saturday and now welcomes a promotional newcomer in Kris Moutinho. O’Malley was initially scheduled to meet Louis Smolka on the main card of the pay-per-view event, but it was reported by Ariel Helwani that Smolka was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. Additional reporting from Marc Raimondi of ESPN revealed that Smolka had been dealing with a staph infection.
UFCMMAmania.com

Alexander Gustafsson returns to 205, battles Paul Craig at UFC event on Sept. 4

Alexander Gustafsson appears to be one and done at heavyweight. The former light heavyweight title contender, who holds knockout wins over the likes of Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, just to name a few, will make his return to the Octagon for a 205-pound throwdown opposite streaking division slugger Paul Craig on Sept. 4 in London.
UFCchatsports.com

MMA Depressed-us: Kongo vs. CroCop

Another rare weekend without a UFC event means another rare chance to revisit the dusty corners of MMA history. This week we’re looking at three former Pride stars who, among their successes in the UFC, had some pretty miserable performances as well. Whether it was the lack of a ring to corner people in, a lack of motivation after a hard loss, or just the ever-present ravages of age and time, not every fight can go down as a thriller.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC Fight Ends Before It Begins

Within the past few days Jeremy Stephens has returned to the headlines during his weigh-in against Drakkar Klose. Stephens being a seasoned veteran in the Stephens has seen a lot of crazy things, but this was a new one even to him. If you don’t know that much about UFC,...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 33: ‘Hall vs. Strickland’ Fight Card and Rumors

In the final UFC event of July, Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will meet in a fascinating middleweight headliner at UFC Vegas 33. With Israel Adesanya sitting at the top of the 185-pound division, many have been left to wonder what sort of future awaits for the rest of the top 15 and beyond. Robert Whittaker is likely to get the next title shot but after that, a whole parade of upcoming stars could be in the running to challenge “The Last Stylebender”.
Combat SportsUSA Today

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Georgi Karakhanyan, Brian Moore vs. Jared Scoggins official for Bellator 263

Bellator gets back on the road later this month, and a pair of fights are official for the preliminary card. Kiefer Crosbie (8-2 MMA, 4-2 BMMA) is set to take on Georgi Karakhanyan (30-11-1 MMA, 8-9 BMMA) in a lightweight fight at Bellator 263. And Brian Moore (13-7 MMA, 4-3 BMMA) will meet Jared Scoggins (10-1 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) at bantamweight. Bellator officials announced the bookings Thursday.
UFCmymmanews.com

Jake Hager Trolls MMA Community With Fake Fedor Emelianenko Fight Announcement

Jake Hager has successfully trolled MMA and professional wrestling fans alike, with a poorly photoshopped fight poster for an October bout with MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko. On Wednesday, AEW and Bellator competitor Jake Hager took twitter by storm, as he revealed he was the man to face Fedor Emelianenko for his return to competition on 23rd October. Of course this was fake, but also very funny. One week earlier, Bellator had announced that Fedor would be returning to main event their first card in Russia at the VTB Arena in Moscow, although no opponent was confirmed. Hager sensing an opportunity to campaign for his shot and punk a few of his followers, tweeted the following: “I can’t wait! @bellatormma @fedoremelianenkoofficial @aewontnt #aewdynamite is LIVE 2 Night”.
UFCMMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! UFC trims the roster, releases five athletes

Keeping track of the current UFC roster can be a daunting task, but MMAFighting recently confirmed the release of five athletes: Emil Meek, Lara Procopio, Roque Martinez, Joe Ellenberger, and Alexander Yakovlev. Only one of those names comes as something of a surprise, but let’s break it down!. Meek debuted...
UFCSherdog

Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee Rebooked for UFC Fight Night Card on Aug. 28

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship has already rescheduled a highly anticipated welterweight tilt for August. The organization announced on Thursday that the previously...
UFCMMA Fighting

Emil Meek, Lara Procopio headline latest round of UFC fighter departures

Five fighters have parted ways with the UFC. Welterweight Emil Meek, flyweight Lara Procopio, heavyweight Roque Martinez, and lightweights Alexander Yakovlev and Joe Ellenberger are no longer under UFC contract, MMA Fighting confirmed with promotion officials recently. Meek (9-5, 1 NC) exits the UFC having lost three consecutive fights to...