Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

19 Sklearn Features You Didn’t Know Existed | P(Guarantee) = 0.75

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is common for distributions to have outliers. Many algorithms deal with outliers and EllipticalEnvelope is an example that is directly built-in to Sklearn. The advantage of this algorithm is that it performs exceptionally well at detecting outliers in normally distributed (Gaussian) features:. To test the estimator, we create a...

towardsdatascience.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellipticalenvelope#Rfecv#Random Forests#Iterativeimputer#Knnimputer#Simpleimputer#Y#Max Iter Times#Bayesianridge#Extratree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Computers
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Pythontowardsdatascience.com

4 Data Pipeline Practices You (Probably) Didn’t Know About

Behind every tech product, there is automation to be done to keep data clean and up to date. It's 2021, only knowing how to build cool data models isn't sufficient to survive in the data scientist space. You have to dive deeper. This is mainly due to the maturity of...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Circuit Complexity of Visual Search

We study computational hardness of feature and conjunction search through the lens of circuit complexity. Let $x = (x_1, ... , x_n)$ (resp., $y = (y_1, ... , y_n)$) be Boolean variables each of which takes the value one if and only if a neuron at place $i$ detects a feature (resp., another feature). We then simply formulate the feature and conjunction search as Boolean functions ${\rm FTR}_n(x) = \bigvee_{i=1}^n x_i$ and ${\rm CONJ}_n(x, y) = \bigvee_{i=1}^n x_i \wedge y_i$, respectively. We employ a threshold circuit or a discretized circuit (such as a sigmoid circuit or a ReLU circuit with discretization) as our models of neural networks, and consider the following four computational resources: [i] the number of neurons (size), [ii] the number of levels (depth), [iii] the number of active neurons outputting non-zero values (energy), and [iv] synaptic weight resolution (weight).
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Bayesian Phase Estimation via Active Learning

Bayesian estimation approaches, which are capable of combining the information of experimental data from different likelihood functions to achieve high precisions, have been widely used in phase estimation via introducing a controllable auxiliary phase. Here, we present a non-adaptive Bayesian phase estimation (BPE) algorithms with an ingenious update rule of the auxiliary phase designed via active learning. Unlike adaptive BPE algorithms, the auxiliary phase in our algorithm is determined by a pre-established update rule with simple statistical analysis of a small batch of data, instead of complex calculations in every update trails. As the number of measurements for a same amount of Bayesian updates is significantly reduced via active learning, our algorithm can work as efficient as adaptive ones and shares the advantages (such as wide dynamic range and perfect noise robustness) of non-adaptive ones. Our algorithm is of promising applications in various practical quantum sensors such as atomic clocks and quantum magnetometers.
Computersarxiv.org

Generating Synthetic Training Data for Deep Learning-Based UAV Trajectory Prediction

Deep learning-based models, such as recurrent neural networks (RNNs), have been applied to various sequence learning tasks with great success. Following this, these models are increasingly replacing classic approaches in object tracking applications for motion prediction. On the one hand, these models can capture complex object dynamics with less modeling required, but on the other hand, they depend on a large amount of training data for parameter tuning. Towards this end, we present an approach for generating synthetic trajectory data of unmanned-aerial-vehicles (UAVs) in image space. Since UAVs, or rather quadrotors are dynamical systems, they can not follow arbitrary trajectories. With the prerequisite that UAV trajectories fulfill a smoothness criterion corresponding to a minimal change of higher-order motion, methods for planning aggressive quadrotors flights can be utilized to generate optimal trajectories through a sequence of 3D waypoints. By projecting these maneuver trajectories, which are suitable for controlling quadrotors, to image space, a versatile trajectory data set is realized. To demonstrate the applicability of the synthetic trajectory data, we show that an RNN-based prediction model solely trained on the generated data can outperform classic reference models on a real-world UAV tracking dataset. The evaluation is done on the publicly available ANTI-UAV dataset.
Coding & ProgrammingTechRepublic

Developer training: Learn how to code in Python, Java, PHP and more at your own pace

Get more than 35 hours of instructions on the server side of web and app development in these online training courses. If you've always thought that learning to code was beyond you, check out the affordable Complete 2021 Superstar Backend Developer Bundle, which can train you in some of the most popular programming languages. No experience is required, and you can learn at your own pace in the convenience of your home.
Coding & Programmingtechxplore.com

New data science platform speeds up Python queries

Researchers from Brown University and MIT have developed a new data science framework that allows users to process data with the programming language Python—without paying the 'performance tax' normally associated with a user-friendly language. The new framework, called Tuplex, is able to process data queries written in Python up to...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Overview of Albumentations: Open-source library for advanced image augmentations

With code snippets on augmentations and integrations with PyTorch and Tensorflow pipelines. Native PyTorch and TensorFlow augmenters have a big disadvantage — they cannot simultaneously augment an image and its segmentation mask, bounding box, or keypoint locations. So there are two options — either write functions on your own or use third-party libraries. I tried both, and the second option is just better 🙂
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

AdaXpert: Adapting Neural Architecture for Growing Data

In real-world applications, data often come in a growing manner, where the data volume and the number of classes may increase dynamically. This will bring a critical challenge for learning: given the increasing data volume or the number of classes, one has to instantaneously adjust the neural model capacity to obtain promising performance. Existing methods either ignore the growing nature of data or seek to independently search an optimal architecture for a given dataset, and thus are incapable of promptly adjusting the architectures for the changed data. To address this, we present a neural architecture adaptation method, namely Adaptation eXpert (AdaXpert), to efficiently adjust previous architectures on the growing data. Specifically, we introduce an architecture adjuster to generate a suitable architecture for each data snapshot, based on the previous architecture and the different extent between current and previous data distributions. Furthermore, we propose an adaptation condition to determine the necessity of adjustment, thereby avoiding unnecessary and time-consuming adjustments. Extensive experiments on two growth scenarios (increasing data volume and number of classes) demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed method.
Computersarxiv.org

Knowledge Distillation for Quality Estimation

Amit Gajbhiye, Marina Fomicheva, Fernando Alva-Manchego, Frédéric Blain, Abiola Obamuyide, Nikolaos Aletras, Lucia Specia. Quality Estimation (QE) is the task of automatically predicting Machine Translation quality in the absence of reference translations, making it applicable in real-time settings, such as translating online social media conversations. Recent success in QE stems from the use of multilingual pre-trained representations, where very large models lead to impressive results. However, the inference time, disk and memory requirements of such models do not allow for wide usage in the real world. Models trained on distilled pre-trained representations remain prohibitively large for many usage scenarios. We instead propose to directly transfer knowledge from a strong QE teacher model to a much smaller model with a different, shallower architecture. We show that this approach, in combination with data augmentation, leads to light-weight QE models that perform competitively with distilled pre-trained representations with 8x fewer parameters.
Computersarxiv.org

Unsupervised Model Drift Estimation with Batch Normalization Statistics for Dataset Shift Detection and Model Selection

While many real-world data streams imply that they change frequently in a nonstationary way, most of deep learning methods optimize neural networks on training data, and this leads to severe performance degradation when dataset shift happens. However, it is less possible to annotate or inspect newly streamed data by humans, and thus it is desired to measure model drift at inference time in an unsupervised manner. In this paper, we propose a novel method of model drift estimation by exploiting statistics of batch normalization layer on unlabeled test data. To remedy possible sampling error of streamed input data, we adopt low-rank approximation to each representational layer. We show the effectiveness of our method not only on dataset shift detection but also on model selection when there are multiple candidate models among model zoo or training trajectories in an unsupervised way. We further demonstrate the consistency of our method by comparing model drift scores between different network architectures.
Engineeringarxiv.org

Binary Neural Network in Robotic Manipulation: Flexible Object Manipulation for Humanoid Robot Using Partially Binarized Auto-Encoder on FPGA

A neural network based flexible object manipulation system for a humanoid robot on FPGA is proposed. Although the manipulations of flexible objects using robots attract ever increasing attention since these tasks are the basic and essential activities in our daily life, it has been put into practice only recently with the help of deep neural networks. However such systems have relied on GPU accelerators, which cannot be implemented into the space limited robotic body. Although field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are known to be energy efficient and suitable for embedded systems, the model size should be drastically reduced since FPGAs have limited on-chip memory. To this end, we propose ``partially'' binarized deep convolutional auto-encoder technique, where only an encoder part is binarized to compress model size without degrading the inference accuracy. The model implemented on Xilinx ZCU102 achieves 41.1 frames per second with a power consumption of 3.1W, {\awano{which corresponds to 10x and 3.7x improvements from the systems implemented on Core i7 6700K and RTX 2080 Ti, respectively.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Lossless Coding of Point Cloud Geometry using a Deep Generative Model

This paper proposes a lossless point cloud (PC) geometry compression method that uses neural networks to estimate the probability distribution of voxel occupancy. First, to take into account the PC sparsity, our method adaptively partitions a point cloud into multiple voxel block sizes. This partitioning is signalled via an octree. Second, we employ a deep auto-regressive generative model to estimate the occupancy probability of each voxel given the previously encoded ones. We then employ the estimated probabilities to code efficiently a block using a context-based arithmetic coder. Our context has variable size and can expand beyond the current block to learn more accurate probabilities. We also consider using data augmentation techniques to increase the generalization capability of the learned probability models, in particular in the presence of noise and lower-density point clouds. Experimental evaluation, performed on a variety of point clouds from four different datasets and with diverse characteristics, demonstrates that our method reduces significantly (by up to 30%) the rate for lossless coding compared to the state-of-the-art MPEG codec.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

The Apprentice's Guide to Apache Kafka

Software engineer focused on Backend and DevOps. Apache Kafka is a distributed event streaming platform built with an emphasis on reliability, performance, and customization. Kafka can send and receive messages in a publish-subscribe fashion. To achieve this, the ecosystem relies on few but strong basic concepts, which enable the community to build many features solving numerous use cases, for instance:
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Basic Concepts of Natural Language Processing (NLP) Models and Python

In the data science domain, Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a very important component for its vast applications in various industries/sectors. For a human it’s pretty easy to understand the language but machines are not capable enough to recognize it easily. NLP is the technique that enables the machines to interpret and to understand the way humans communicate.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

LSTMs for Music Generation

Audio is a domain where the cross-pollination of ideas from computer vision and NLP domains has broadened the perspective. Audio generation is not a new field, but thanks to research in the deep learning space, this domain has seen some tremendous improvements in recent years as well. Audio generation has several applications. The most prominent and popular ones nowadays are a series of smart assistants (Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, and so on). These virtual assistants not only try to understand natural language queries but also respond in a very human-like voice.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Word, Subword, and Character-Based Tokenization: Know the Difference

The differences that anyone working on an NLP project should know. Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that provides machines (computers) the ability to understand written and spoken human language in the same way as human beings. NLP is almost everywhere and helping people in their daily tasks. 😍 It is such a common technology now that we often take it for granted. A few examples are spell check, autocomplete, spam detection, Alexa, or Google assistant. NLP can be taken for granted, but one can never forget that machines work with numbers and not letters/words/sentences. So to work with a large amount of text data readily available on the internet, we need manipulation and cleaning of text which we commonly call text pre-processing in NLP.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Cross-Lingual Adaptation for Type Inference

Deep learning-based techniques have been widely applied to the program analysis tasks, in fields such as type inference, fault localization, and code summarization. Hitherto deep learning-based software engineering systems rely thoroughly on supervised learning approaches, which require laborious manual effort to collect and label a prohibitively large amount of data. However, most Turing-complete imperative languages share similar control- and data-flow structures, which make it possible to transfer knowledge learned from one language to another. In this paper, we propose cross-lingual adaptation of program analysis, which allows us to leverage prior knowledge learned from the labeled dataset of one language and transfer it to the others. Specifically, we implemented a cross-lingual adaptation framework, PLATO, to transfer a deep learning-based type inference procedure across weakly typed languages, e.g., Python to JavaScript and vice versa. PLATO incorporates a novel joint graph kernelized attention based on abstract syntax tree and control flow graph, and applies anchor word augmentation across different languages. Besides, by leveraging data from strongly typed languages, PLATO improves the perplexity of the backbone cross-programming-language model and the performance of downstream cross-lingual transfer for type inference. Experimental results illustrate that our framework significantly improves the transferability over the baseline method by a large margin.
Cell Phonestowardsdatascience.com

Smartphone for Activity Recognition (Part 1)

A modern smartphone is equipped with sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope to give advanced capabilities and facilitate a better user experience. The accelerometer in a smartphone is used to detect the orientation of the phone. The gyroscope adds an additional dimension to the information supplied by the accelerometer by tracking rotation or twist.