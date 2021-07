Salesforce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have been buddies for some time, but yesterday the partnership took on a new slant as they unveiled much closer integration of their respective platforms. Appropriately on the day of Salesforce's developer focused TrailheaDX event, the announcements promise to simplify app development when connecting data and workflows between the two platforms, as well as embedding AWS voice, video and machine learning services into Salesforce applications. And — spoiler alert — there's a hint of more to come, when Salesforce closes its impending acquisition of Slack, which last year announced its own Amazon partnership.