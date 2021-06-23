Cancel
Facebook's Workplace adds Q&A enhancements, Video Chapters, Knowledge Library improvements

By Larry Dignan
ZDNet
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkplace from Facebook is adding features to enhance Q&A engagement, watch recorded broadcasts on demand more easily and improve its Knowledge Library intranet. The new features, outlined at Workplace Transform North America, land as a bevy of collaboration platforms have launched new tools for hybrid work arrangements. In recent weeks, Google, Cisco WebEx and Zoom have launched updates. Workplace from Facebook core uses are community, video broadcasts and reaching frontline workers who lack email. Recent collaboration headlines collaboration headlines include:

