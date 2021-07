— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Be honest: How worn-out is your couch or scratched-up your coffee table? How long have you put off picking up that new patio furniture piece for your backyard or revamping that unused guest bedroom into a home office? Whatever improvements you've been meaning to make, now's your chance to get them all done, thanks to Fourth of July sale events at retailers such as Wayfair, The Home Depot, Kohl's and more, where you can grab furniture deals at a fraction of their usual cost.