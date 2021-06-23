Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Cam Around Town: Glass Axis Neon Art Gallery

By Cameron Fontana
myfox28columbus.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCameron heads to Glass Axis to learn how to make neon lights with New York based artist James Akers. He'll be showcasing some of his electrifying work in Glass Axis' gallery this weekend.

myfox28columbus.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Neon#Glass Axis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artculturemap.com

Art for the People Gallery presents "Thrive!" opening day

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art for the People Gallery presents Thrive!, a new group exhibition that will be a showcase of 40+ Austin artists who’ve created art with an exuberance of color and energy.
Tivoli, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Trivoli Art Gallery presents ‘Summertime” and “Splash’

Trivoli Art Gallery presents ‘Summertime” and “Splash’. The Tivoli Artists Gallery is thrilled to announce a collaboration with the Woodstock School of Art. The dual exhibitions, “Splash” and “Summertime”, will be at 60 Broadway in Tivoli, NY. More than 50 artists will show a variety of works in oil, watercolor,...
Visual Artcogconnected.com

A Top Mural Artist is Celebrating Scarlet Nexus With Stunning Neon Street Art

Video game marketing can take a wide variety of forms, up to and including street–and mountain–art. However, it’s still a surprise to learn that Bandai Namco enlisted top mural artist Jim Vision from the EndoftheLine public art project to transform a huge East London wall into a work of art. Over the course of two days, the artist created a vast spray of electric neon colors and ghostly futuristic figures as a tribute to the upcoming game Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus is well known for its distinctive and often surreal art style, which works very well with the neon graffiti aesthetic Jim Vision used in his piece. Here’s a time-lapse video of the painting process.
Visual ArtCleveland News - Fox 8

Art Made of Glass

Hand-blown glass art from Northern Ohio! Shop online at Fireside Glass Art’s website!. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DesignPosted by
Great Bend Post

Shafer Art Gallery to present quilt exhibit

Barton Community College has unveiled an impressive array of textile art titled “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints,” which is an exhibition focused on the art of quilt-making. It includes 17 works by seven fiber artists representing the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Shafer Gallery Director Dave Barnes said the...
New Milford, CTRegister Citizen

Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio sponsoring fused glass workshop

NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio at the New Milford Commission on the Arts. is sponsoring a Fused Glass workshop by member artist Maryann Meken-Silverstri on July 12 from 4-6 p.m. Learn about fusing glass and make a plate or bowl. Gallery 25 is at 11 Railroad St. and is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts. For more information, visit gallery25ct.com.
Gearhart, ORdiscoverourcoast.com

Gallery seeks art, schedules workshops

GEARHART — Registration is open for two July workshops hosted by Trail’s End Art Association at trailsendart.org. Artist work is also sought for an upcoming show. The workshops will last three days each. Deborah Stenberg will host “Still Life with Traditional Pastels,” between July 12 to July 14. The class is designed for all levels.
Sweet Home, ORsweethomenews.com

Around Town June 23, 2021

Sweet Home High School’s Bee Country Beekeeping is offering swarm and colony removal for honeybees. If you’ve got a swarm or a colony, call (541) 292-1207 or stop in at 1641 Long St. when school is in session. This benefits high school students who are taking beekeeping. Museum seeking donations...
Designvineyardgazette.com

Neon Lights the Way at Workshop Gallery

A rare show of neon artwork will light up the Workshop Gallery in Vineyard Haven for the first half of July, opening during the town’s First Friday celebration on July 2. Keith Cerone’s neon works will come as a surprise to those who may be imagining pure linear curves of light, like abstract advertising signs or glowing Jay Lagemann sculptures.
Banning, CArecordgazette.net

Banning Art Gallery holds photography exhibit and contest

The Banning Art Gallery is hosting its first photography exhibit, “Spotlight on Photography.”. In addition to the exhibit, a photography contest is being launched. The current exhibit showcases the works of three talented local photographers. The exhibition runs from now through July 29. Michelle Morton is the newest of the...
Visual Artwhidbeylocal.com

Whidbey Art Gallery July 2021

Whidbey Art Gallery’s members are happy to be holding our first Art Walk in a very long time - Saturday, July 3 from 5-7. July brings a new show, ‘On the Road Again’, new featured artist, Stuart King and loads of new art by our members. Come for a visit during art walk or any time during the month.
White Stone, VARappahannock Record

‘Art of Glass’ exhibit opens July 9

“The Art of Glass” fine art exhibit will open July 9 at Allure Art Center, 419 Rappahannock Drive, White Stone. An opening reception will begin at 6 p.m. The new glass art exhibit will feature six artisans from across Virginia working in a variety of glass techniques, said gallery owner Jeff Cherry. The artisans in the exhibit are Brent Marshall, Kelsey Finnie, Michael Mills, Sharon Dombrowski, Jennifer Webb and Tom Heath.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Kevin Patrick at Art Club Gallery

Artist Kevin Patrick incorporates techniques learned in 30 years as a builder and designer in his abstract paintings and assemblages. A graduate of Cal State University in the 1980s, he relocated to New Mexico in 2011, devoting himself to artistic pursuits full time. In Facing Vessels, a solo exhibition of his work, he features mixed media paintings and assemblages based on vessel forms. “Vessels are three-dimensional items,” Patrick says in a statement. “A few years ago, I decided to try and put down, on a surface, some ideas of some of the vessels I noticed. But there are so many types of vessels. So I decided that just about anything can be a vessel. Seed pods, boxes, along with vases. It just became a jumping-off point to start a painting.” For his assemblages, Patrick includes found objects and recycled art, as well as items he’s collected throughout his life. “I have been gathering objects since I was very young, and this gave me a way to use them to create pieces using old images to create new ones. ... I get lost in the search, the hunt to find and put the images all together and make it work.” Facing Vessels opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 2, and runs through July 31.
Sequim, WAPeninsula Daily News

Blue Whole Gallery features watercolors, stained glass

SEQUIM — Layered glass sculptor Deborah Harrison and watercolorist Jolene Sanborn are the featured artists of the month of July at the Blue Whole Gallery in an exhibit dubbed “Color and Light.”. The community is invited to meet Harrison and Sanborn at the gallery, 129 W. Washington St., during the...
Seaford, DEstarpublications.online

Seaford Gallery 107 July Art Classes

Sunday, July 11, 1 to 4 p.m. Open Studio Drawing and Painting. Public is welcome from beginners to advanced levels. No formal instruction but plenty of amazing artists to answer questions. Gather up your drawing pad/paint supplies and join us. Participants limited to 9. Registration fee $15. To register email tunneen@yahoo.com with subject line Open Studio.
Douglas, AZmyheraldreview.com

Douglas Art Gallery reopens

DOUGLAS — After having been closed the past 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas Art Gallery on 10th Street is back open and once again displaying exhibits. The Douglas Art Association, which manages The Gallery through volunteers, recently elected a new board of directors. Pat Geymont is the new president; Lucinda Gonzalez, vice president; Susan Molina, secretary; Jim Geymont, treasurer, and Onitz Nieves, director of DAA.
Louisville, OHAlliance Review

Ahh Gallery plans art show, chalk event

Louisville’s Ahh Gallery will host an art show featuring local artists over the Fourth of July weekend. The July Art Show will run Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Art and History (Ahh) Gallery at 120 E. Main St. in Louisville. Artists to be featured include Tom Kilpatrick, Cathy Grunder,...
Twentynine Palms, CAz1077fm.com

ART RECEPTION AT 29 PALMS ART GALLERY TODAY

The 29 Palms Art Gallery will celebrate the opening of its July and August art show today (July 3) with a free artist reception on the gallery patio with light refreshments from 5 to 7 p.m. Reporter Hilary Sloane tells us all about the show…. Featured in the gallery’s west...
Frankfort, INFrankfort Times

Serigraphy art by David O’Dell comes to Hubbard Gallery

The Frankfort Community Public Library is pleased to present an art exhibit showcasing work of esteemed Indiana artist David O’Dell in the Hubbard Gallery June 22 through July 31. This exhibit is free and open to the public. Artworks will be for sale with a portion of sales going towards arts and education programming at the library.
Visual Artculturemap.com

The Gallery ATX presents Art in ATX: An Outdoor Market

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Gallery ATX will present an outdoor market featuring more than 20 artists and vendors selling hand crafted goods, as well as live music by Lolita Lynne, Spring Valley, Violet Capri, Dan Petra, and DJ Tsunami.