Wayback Wednesday

Jeff Goldblum didn’t actually have the idea to reference Jurassic Park in Independence Day. This admission comes from a Yahoo interview where the beloved actor spills on how the original line happened and how it snuck into ID4. With millions watching the film today, a lot of them probably noticed the Steven Spielberg movie getting a nod in the Summer classic. It turns out that the legendary director actually called for that little piece of dialogue in Jurassic Park. When Roland Emmerich and company were making Independence Day, they needed Goldblum to try and jar Will Smith’s attention. Why not look to a wildly popular movie like Spielberg’s for inspiration. The gambit clearly paid off as people immediately got it and added the quip to the Goldblum tab of beloved moments. Check out his account of the production down below.