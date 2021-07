The Solstice of Heroes event is returning to Destiny 2 next week, sending Guardians to the skies of the European Aerial Zone to kick butt and take names (and loot). Each day of the event will be associated with an element, with attacks from that element charging four unique buffs; “Prism Days” will let you charge any of the buffs, though only one can be active at a time. Guardians can use their newfound powers to take down bosses in the EAZ to unlock caches of loot. The more you defeat, the greater your rewards.