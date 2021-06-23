2021 NBA Playoffs: Hawks vs. Bucks odds, line, picks, Game 1 predictions from model on 100-66 roll
The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Atlanta Hawks to Fiserv Forum for a high-profile battle in Game 1 on Wednesday night. The Bucks and Hawks will square off in the Eastern Conference finals, with the winner of the best-of-seven clash advancing to the 2021 NBA Finals. The Hawks upset the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game second round series, while the Bucks also needed seven games to defeat Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) is out for the Bucks. Kevin Huerter (ankle) is probable for the Hawks, with Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) listed as questionable.www.cbssports.com