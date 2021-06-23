Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Six Cyclones named Preseason All Americans by Phil Steele

By Michael Swain
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Big 12 media days on the horizon and the start of the college football season under 100 days away, it’s the time of year when publications release their respective All-America teams and watch lists. One of the most recent publications to release its preseason teams and watch lists is Phil Steele. The Phil Steele College Football Preview Magazine is one of the staples of college football and the publication recently released its preseason All-America teams.

247sports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cyclones#American Football#Hall Rose#All Americans#Cyclonealert#The Big 12#Fbs#First Team#Iowa State#Cbs Sports App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington StatePosted by
247Sports

Phil Steele names Washington top surprise team in 2021

In a sport that seems dominated by the same handful of teams on a yearly basis, some college football teams are easily forgotten about. Specifically, teams from the Pac-12 go overlooked often, as the league has been absent from the College Football Playoff for four straight years now. But according to College Football Preview magazine writer Phil Steele, that could change in 2021, thanks to the Washington Huskies.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Names College Football’s Most ‘Improved’ Team

The 2020 season was unlike any other for college football teams due to all the obstacles that COVID-19 presented. Hopefully, this upcoming season will be similar to what we’ve seen in the past. Though we’re still a few months away from the start of the 2021 season, college football expert...
Iowa Statecyclonefanatic.com

Cyclones featured prominently in Phil Steele’s 2021 CFB Preview

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell holes up the trophy after defeating the Oregon Ducks 34-17 at the 50th PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network. The hype train for the college football season...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Names SEC Team That Will Exceed Expectations

South Carolina football hasn’t had a winning season since 2018. And in 2020, the program notched an all-time poor performance — recording just two wins and finishing second to last in the SEC. That being said, things may be looking up for the once-great college program. With an up-and-coming head...
Georgia Statethespun.com

Phil Steele Names Georgia’s Biggest Threat In Division

Despite losing the SEC East in 2020, Georgia are still widely viewed as the favorite to win the division in 2021. But who is their biggest threat this coming season?. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, college football analyst Phil Steele argued that the Florida Gators are Georgia’s biggest threat. However, Steele argued that Florida’s schedule is too daunting for them to beat Georgia and win the SEC East.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

WATCH: MSU QB commit Katin Houser throws at Elite 11 finals

Michigan State landed a head-turning commitment last weekend when four-star quarterback Katin Houser gave his pledge to the Spartans. The class of 2022 passer from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco chose the Spartans after backing off his previous commitment to Boise State. Houser will have another opportunity to turn heads...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

PFF releases preseason college football All-America teams

The 2021 college football season is roughly two months away, and fans across the country cannot wait to experience the wildly popular sport in ways they were unable to a year ago. The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated most non-conference games, prevented the massive stadiums from being filled to capacity and was responsible for dozens of postponements and/or cancellations.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

9 Red Raiders earn preseason honors from Phil Steele Magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior punter Austin McNamara headlined the preseason All-America and All-Big 12 teams that were recently announced by Phil Steele Magazine as part of the publication's summer release. He was also one of nine Red Raiders named to the publication's preseason All-Big 12 teams as one...
Iowa StatePosted by
247Sports

Iowa State's WR room ranked as one of CFB's best entering 2021

Iowa State returns almost its entire wide receiver room from a season ago. Landen Akers was the only contributor to depart following the 2020 season and the wideout elected to pursue a professional career after he spent six years in Ames. With almost all of its talent back for the 2021 season, the position group could end up being one of the best in college football, according to Athlon Sports.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas football left stunned as 3-Star OT Cam Williams commits to Oregon

The news that the 2022 Texas football recruiting class was looking for to boost the offensive line for this group did not arrive on the afternoon of July 1. Texas was looking like it was in a good position to get a commitment from the towering three-star 6-foot-5 and 360-pound Duncanville offensive tackle, Cam Williams, on July 1, but that’s not what wound up happening.