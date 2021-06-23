Six Cyclones named Preseason All Americans by Phil Steele
With Big 12 media days on the horizon and the start of the college football season under 100 days away, it’s the time of year when publications release their respective All-America teams and watch lists. One of the most recent publications to release its preseason teams and watch lists is Phil Steele. The Phil Steele College Football Preview Magazine is one of the staples of college football and the publication recently released its preseason All-America teams.247sports.com