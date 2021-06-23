Louisiana Man Goes Fishing During 5-Hour Traffic Jam

Get it in where you can fit it in…

That’s just what this guy from Louisiana did.

According to WAFB, he got in a little fishing action to kill the time while a large pile up involving multiple 18-wheelers closed the Bonne Carre Spillway outside of New Orleans for more than 5 hours on Tuesday.

More than 50 gallons of diesel fuel were spilled onto the road way and traffic backed up for more than 2 miles following the wreck.

Luckily no one was injured, but the people sitting in traffic for 5 hours were certainly bored to death.

This local legend came prepared though, he hopped out of his truck on the bridge with a fishing pole in hand and went to work on the water.

No word on if he caught anything or not, but with fishing that’s only part of the point anyways.

“Only in Louisiana! What do you do when you are stuck in stand-still traffic over the Spillway?

We hope he catches dinner!”