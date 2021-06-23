Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sharon Stone Slammed Hollywood's Treatment of Women in Resurfaced Interview

By Olivia Harvey
HelloGiggles
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Zoomer interview with Sharon Stone seemingly slipped under the radar when it was first published in May. But a snippet from the interview, during which Stone laid into Zoomer writer Johanna Schneller for her phrasing of a question, went viral yesterday, June 22nd. Stone used the way Schneller asked a question to point out Hollywood's blatant act of pitting female stars against each other, and yeah, she's exactly right.

hellogiggles.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Judy Davis
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Sharon Stone
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
Steven Soderbergh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMic

Sharon Stone isn't wrong about Hollywood worshiping Meryl Streep

Zoomer is a Canadian magazine for readers 45 and older, and until yesterday — Meryl Streep's 72nd birthday, in fact — its April/May cover story featuring 63-year-old actor Sharon Stone had flown under the radar. Midway through a dramatic, lengthy interview, she took issue with the way a question was phrased, which made it sound like working with Streep on 2019's The Laundromat was a privilege for the seasoned movie star. "I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep," Stone interrupted. "You didn’t say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.' Or we finally got to work together."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

Watch: Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday. A recent Sharon Stone interview clearly ended up going in a direction that the reporter wasn't expecting. While promoting her recent memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, the 63-year-old actress took part in a Zoomer interview that was published last month before suddenly picking up social media attention on Tuesday, June 22 for her extensive comments about Meryl Streep.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Sharon Stone Knows Her Brazen Meryl Streep Rant “Sounds Sacrilegious”

Photos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images. There are few figures so universally beloved in Hollywood as Meryl Streep. But there is at least someone with a different view out there: Sharon Stone, whose recent comments about Streep resurfaced on Tuesday as fans celebrated Streep’s 72nd birthday on Tuesday. “I know [it] sounds sacrilegious,” Stone eventually concluded the rant, which appeared in the April/May issue of Zoomer magazine. “But it’s enough already.”
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Sharon Stone Raises Eyebrows With Her Comments on Hollywood's Meryl Streep Standard

When criticizing Hollywood's treatment of women, the 'Basic Instinct' star raises an issue about how the industry never acknowledges that other actresses are as good as Meryl. AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone has stirred an online debate with her comments on Meryl Streep. While she has no personal issue with the 3-time Academy Award winner, the Oscar-nominated actress has criticized Hollywood's treatment that never acknowledges other women are as good as Meryl.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Sharon Stone recreates iconic Basic Instinct moment in casual attire on Instagram

Sharon Stone has recreated her iconic pose from Basic Instinct in a new Instagram postThe 1992 thriller starring Stone as Catherine Tramell opposite Michael Douglas’s Nick Curran is often credited as the actor’s breakout role.In one of the film’s most memorable moments, Stone’s character is at a police precinct under interrogation for the murder of a rock star.While smoking a cigarette, Catherine – who wears a white dress and white coat – crosses and uncrosses her legs to reveal she is not wearing any underwear.In an Instagram post shared yesterday (28 June), the actor wore a t-shirt depicting a...
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Actress Sharon Stone named to Barrow Neurological Foundation board

(NOTE: Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose is a member of the Barrow Neurological Foundation Board of Trustees.) Award-winning actress Sharon Stone was named to the board of trustees of the Phoenix-based Barrow Neurological Foundation. According to the announcement, Stone, who suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm that led...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone's bedroom selfie gives us a surprise glimpse into her home

Along with being a style icon and internationally renowned beauty, Sharon Stone is nothing if not, in many ways, a relatable woman. The Basic Instinct star shared a bedroom snapshot on her Instagram which gave fans an intimate look into her morning routine at home - and it's definitely not what you'd expect.
MoviesZimbio

Sharon Stone Pictures

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Adrien Brody, Matt Leone, Rocco Basilico, Ajani Russell. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Nana Mensah, Chanel James, Rocco Basilico, Taylor Garron. Leslie Grace, Lin-manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Jon M. Chu. June 5, 2021. View 12 Sharon Stone Pictures ». Also Appearing:. Maxine Waters, Phill Wilson,...
New York City, NYPosted by
FootwearNews

Sharon Stone Stuns in Leopard-Print Dress and Patent Pumps at Tribeca Film Festival

Sharon Stone took a walk on the wild side for the final night of New York City’s Tribeca Film Festival. The “Basic Instinct” actress attended the Festival’s last night in a knee-length leopard-print dress with black silk piping, which formed a bustier-like silhouette. Paired with a chic black blazer lined in the same print, the look was a lesson in neutral coordination. Stone accessorized with a pair of gold and crystal drop earrings, as well as a black acrylic clutch and tinted sunglasses — worn indoors, as only a legendary movie star can pull off.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.