The head of PlayStation, Hermen Hulst, has announced the company’s newest purchase, Nixxies Software. The studio is known for establishing various ports for other games, most notably being the port for Square Enix’s Tomb Raider. In addition, the Dutch company is responsible for the PC port of Deus: Ex: Mankind and is currently working on the port for Marvel’s Avengers. Nixxies Software’s established resume caught the attention of PlayStation as their intention behind the acquisition, according to Business Wire, is that PlayStation wanted Nixxies Software to help them create high-quality in-house technical and developmental capabilities for their studio. Here’s what Hulst had to say to Business Wire about the Dutch porting studio: