Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Apple TV+ Releases New Trailer (VIDEO)

Jason Sudeikis‘ Ted Lasso introduces his alter ego, Led Tasso, in the new trailer for Season 2 of the popular Apple TV+ soccer-based comedy series. Despite AFC Richmond’s relegation in the first season, the always optimistic Ted is not letting that get him down. As we see in the trailer (watch below), the fish-out-of-water soccer coach still believes in his team; it just might require some strange, new tactics to get them back into the Premiere League.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Morning Show Season 2: 7 Quick Things We Know About the Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show is one of the best Apple TV+ shows. It features an all-star cast led by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series has won critical praise and many accolades, including an Emmy for Billy Crudup. The Morning Show Season 2 is only a few months away and we couldn’t be more excited to see how it unfolds. The Morning Show Season 1 finale ended in an explosive way and can only get more captivating from there.
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Good Fight Adds Sykes, Glenn Close Joins Tehran and More

Wanda Sykes is lawyering up for a recurring role on The Good Fight: The actress/comedian will appear in Season 5 of the Paramount+ series as Allegra Durado, “a brilliant, strategic attorney who’s been away from the law for 10 years while trying to finish her white whale of a book,” our sister site Deadline reports.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ promotes 'Central Park' season two with new lyric video

Apple is promoting its Apple TV+ animated series "Central Park" with a lyric music video for one of the second season's new original songs. The music video contains lyrics for the season two track, "Pour Poor Me More Please." The song features Stanley Tucci and Norm Lewis. This Emmy and...
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘City on Fire’

Apple today announced a series order for “City on Fire,” a new drama series inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Set to be produced by Apple Studios and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Looking for Alaska,” “The OC”), the eight-episode first season of the series will make its global debut on Apple TV+.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mythic Quest season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a Mythic Quest season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?. As per usual when it comes to finales, there are a lot of moving parts here and a lot of people who need to come to an agreement. Nonetheless, we’re hopeful that a season 3 of the workplace comedy will happen.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Central Park Season 2 premiere tonight on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park Season 2 returns tomorrow with its sophomore season. The acclaimed comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in the world’s most famous park. Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the park manager, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is his journalist wife, and together they raise their children Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandham (Stanley Tucci) and her miserable assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs), who want to turn the park into luxury condos.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Apple TV+ orders Anglo-French drama

Global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an English- and French-language thriller series starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and Eva Green (Casino Royale). Liaison is being coproduced by UK-based Ringside Studios and France’s Leonis Production, both of which are owned by French production group Newen. The contemporary drama explores how the...
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
MoviesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ breakthrough hit comedy ‘Ted Lasso’ debuts season two trailer (with video)

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the beloved award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso.” After striking a chord with audiences all around the world through its cast of characters and powerful message of optimism, “Ted Lasso” will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
TV Seriesfilminquiry.com

PHYSICAL Season 1: Rose Byrne Is Feisty In Apple TV Plus’ Juicy Black Comedy

There’s always something appealing about the ’80s. It’s an era where everything is changing — from women’s roles and technology to politics and styles, all things are shifting and affecting one another. For Sheila (Rose Byrne), the antiheroine of Annie Weisman‘s new AppleTV+ dark comedy Physical, all these changes force her to think about also changing herself and her life situation. But change isn’t something that’s easy to do for someone like Sheila. Not only is she a woman who has no agency (or job and money), Sheila’s also battling a loud voice inside herself — a voice that judges her whenever she eats too much or sleeps too long. That her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) is a self-centered jerk certainly doesn’t help either.
TV SeriesKTEN.com

Best TV dramas of the ’80s

The 1980s brought us many things: neon fashion, big hair sprayed into submission, the rise of the yuppie, and some of the best television shows to hit the small screen. Television dramas of the decade brought viewers to police precincts, law firms, and Victorian-era London. The shows featured ensemble casts, police detectives, and mysterious storytellers, who from week to week took audiences on a journey to places both known and unknown where they could forget about life for a while.
TV & Videosidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ drama ‘CODA’ finally gets an official trailer

Earlier this year, Apple secured the rights to CODA, a drama that earned itself plenty of praise after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, we’ve learned the film will premiere not only on Apple TV+, but also in theaters, in the middle of August. But we’ve been waiting a long time for a trailer.