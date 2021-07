Wendell Johnson, a native of White Oak, will retireafter 28 years of service and dedication to the Army. Johnson is a chief warrant officer 5 at Fort Bragg. As a young child, Johnson wanted to be many things ranging from a doctor or professional athlete to owning a business. According to Johnson, he did not quite make it to be a professional athlete, but in his profession, he was able and absolutely honored to assist physicians and nurses in doing their job by ensuring they have the right medical devices and medical device systems at the right time to do their job in providing the best patient care to soldiers and civilians.