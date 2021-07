Today, as most of the world is making major strides toward reopening and gathering again with COVID-19 cases finally subsiding, it was this time last year that many felt hopeless and powerless as the pandemic confined most Americans to their homes. For one visiting Panamanian, Miami would become his temporary home as the pandemic inhibited him from returning home to Panama at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. Twenty-one-year-old Baruj Avram found himself stranded and alone in Miami when the whole world shut down. Alone with only his thoughts and his phone that kept him connected to his family back in Panama, Avram pondered what it must be like for Americans who have no family. He then thought beyond that and considered the lives of elderly people in senior care homes.