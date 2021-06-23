In the monthly meeting of the LaRue County school board, the board members gave their annual evaluation of LaRue County School Superintendent David Raleigh. The board complemented Raleigh on all areas of his review process, stating ‘adjust’ was the word for the year, and that in the midst of mandates and changes implemented by the Governor, the Kentucky Board of Education and the CDC, Raleigh stayed the course of the strategic plan, kept the best interest of the children in mind while keeping the public, staff and board members well informed. He lead the district forward while keeping a close eye on the emotional and social pressures of the pandemic. The exemplary rating is the first for a superintendent of the district, and according to the board members, they would have rated Raleigh higher is given the option to do so.