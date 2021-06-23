Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Wheels for Wags program accepts vehicle donations to take care of their sheltered animals

Alistair Dominguez
Alistair Dominguez
 7 days ago

Krista Mangulsone/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Humane Societies’ “Wheels for Wags” program will accept vehicle donations to take care of their homeless animals. All donated cars will be sold directly to the public. And 100% of the money collected from selling the cars will go to their pets.

The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) is offering people to donate much easier by cutting out the middlemen. Donators will only need to donate their vehicles, and The Society will handle the rest, including tax receipt.

The Society will accept 10 types of donated land and water vehicles. They will accept cars, trucks, camper trailers, boats, tractors, motorcycles, ATVs, snowmobiles, RVs, and jetskis. Any boat and RV donation will be inspected first to determine if it can be accepted.

The animals will benefit greatly through the donation funds. The funds will be used for medical treatment, rescue services, food, and shelter for any homeless pets in need.

All donators may apply to an online form before donating. After that, the AHS will schedule a pickup, tow the vehicle away and handle the rest.

The AHS promotes itself of differing from any other donations. The AHS will process the paperwork, they will take the car, repairs it then sells it. This program will prevent any third-party fees and maximize the donation input. The former car owner can also gain more money from the tax write-off.

Other donations start by getting middlemen to process the entire donation. They also will not repair the car, before putting them in an auction house. This process will only reward the donators with less money.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

