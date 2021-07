Who else is excited about the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys! This year, the awards show takes place on Friday, June 25th (EST) on CBS. The land of soap operas had a challenging year in 2020, like many industries. The 2021 ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on the best-of-best daytime shows during the pandemic, and celebrate the achievements of talents in front and behind the camera that brought their game-face forward.