Two Florence boxers won their bouts June 22 at a pro-am event in Rocky Point, Mexico. Edriech “Kid Flash” Rosa, fighting at 114 pounds, stopped his opponent, Jose Venezuela, in the third round and now has a 4-0 pro record with four knockouts. Conner Goade, also boxing at 114 pounds, won his three-round contest vs. Israel Bryan Rivera in a unanimous decision for his third-straight amateur win. After Rosa, 23, knocked down Venezuela twice, the referee stopped the fight. In Goade’s contest, the referee gave his opponent two standing-eight counts, one near the end of the first round and the other at the beginning of the third.