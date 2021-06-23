7 Ways to Strengthen Your Intuition Muscle, According to Spiritual Teachers
Follow your intuition. It may seem like a relatively simple concept to grasp when it comes to making life decisions. But, understanding how your intuition speaks to you and deciphering the messages it provides, well, that's not as easy. This is especially true if you've been disconnected from your intuition for some time or other emotions such as self-doubt and fear cloud the messages. Nonetheless, strengthening your intuitive muscle can be done with the right tools and practice. Ahead, spiritual teachers dive into what intuition is, how it feels, and seven rituals you can implement to develop your intuitive skills.www.byrdie.com