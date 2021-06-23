NASA Prepares to Return to Venus for the First Time in Decades
NASA announced the selection of not one, but two new missions to Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. The first mission — Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry, and Imaging, or just DAVINCI+ — will investigate Venus’s atmosphere, and launch a probe into its thick, hot, acidic clouds to measure their composition and conditions directly. DAVINCI+ will also capture the highest resolution images ever taken of Venus’s surface, including an unusual feature called “tesserae.” Some scientists believe these “tesserae” might be a Venusian version of Earth’s continents, minus the bordering oceans that define them.www.kqed.org