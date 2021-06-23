NASA Prepares to Return to Venus for the First Time in Decades

Venus is for us the Shepperd’s Star. As it is never too far from the sun, we can only see it in the late afternoon or early in the morning. Thus, the ancients thought they were seeing two different objects, one east of the sun, Vesper (meaning “evening”, after sunset), and another west of the sun, Lucifer (meaning “lightbringer”, announcing the sunrise). It wasn’t until the 6th century BC that the Greek philosopher Pythaghoras showed, following its motion along the year, that it was the same object. Because it is the third brightest object in the sky, after only the sun and the moon, they named it after Aphrodite, the goddess of love and beauty. In Latin, Venus.