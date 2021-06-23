Cancel
Poweshiek County, IA

BENEFIT CONCERT FOR XAVIOR HARRELSON REWARD FUND

KBOE Radio
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s going to be a benefit concert to raise money for the Xavior Harrelson reward fund. He’s the 11-year-old Montezuma boy who disappeared last month. The benefit concert will be held Tuesday, June 29 from 7 to 9pm at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell. Musicians Adam Whitehead and Hunter Mason are scheduled to perform. All the proceeds from the concert will go to the reward fund for information on Xavior’s whereabouts. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office says the reward fund has now reached $22,425. If you know where Xavior Harrelson might be, contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

