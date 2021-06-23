Cancel
New version of ZEISS CALYPSO 2021 software further speeds up measurement process

By Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology, LLC
 11 days ago

- ZEISS CALYPSO 2021 reduces the time and effort associated with the inspection of components. - Latest software version delivers measurement results even faster. MAPLE GROVE, Minn., June 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Starting May 28, users will have access to the latest version of ZEISS's all-purpose measurement software with focus on standard geometries. ZEISS CALYPSO 2021 reduces the time and effort needed to analyze workpieces.

Carl Zeiss
