Mouse movements reveal your behavior

By University of Luxembourg
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two recently published research papers, computer scientists from the University of Luxembourg and international partners show how mouse movements can be used to gain additional knowledge about the user behavior. While this has many interesting applications, mouse movements can also reveal sensitive information about the users such as their age or gender. Scientists want to raise awareness about these potential privacy issues and have proposed measures to mitigate them.

