Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Jack & Yaya

scetv.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom a young age, Yaya and Jack saw each other as they truly were, a girl and a boy, even though most of the world didn’t see them that way. As they grew older, they supported each other as they both came out as transgender. JACK & YAYA follows these two friends for a year and explores their unique, thirty-year relationship.

video.scetv.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jack Yaya#Jack Yaya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Hartwell, GA921wlhr.com

Jack Matlack

Mr. John Doughty (Jack) Matlack, 81, of Hartwell, departed for glory Friday, June 25, 2021 at his home. Mr. Matlack wished to be cremated and a memorial celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the Christian service organizations Jack admired and supported for years: Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal St., Chicago IL 60607 – www.pgm.org or Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., Chicago IL 60610 – www.moodybible.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com. The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell in in charge of all arrangements.
Charitiesharrisondaily.com

CAMP JACK: Food for thought

A couple weeks ago Camp Jack opened a food pantry for veterans and their families. We are proud of the hard work of Katherine Hursh, Charles Poziombka and Tim Miner to make this happen. In coming …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Missing Dog: Jack

If you are in the F.N. Brown corner of Verona, please keep your eyes open for Jack, a Blue Tick Coon Hound mix who went missing on June 30. If you see him, please call 973-303-2087 or 973-857-3067. The new Town Council picked Alex Roman to .. Senior Writing Contest:...
Ontario, OHMount Vernon News

Jack Harlan Sweet

ONTARIO – Jack Harlan Sweet, 88, of Ontario passed away late Wednesday evening, June 23, 2021, at Avita Health System-Ontario Hospital. He was born Dec. 11, 1932, in Mount Vernon, to the late Kenneth Harley and Phyllis Hope (Workman) Sweet. Jack attended Mount Vernon schools and graduated with the Class of 1950. He was employed at the Telephone Service Company of Ohio in Mount Vernon from 1950-1952. Jack entered the U.S. Navy on January 7, 1952, and that is where he found his true calling. He served on various ships and at several stations for 23 years and 8 months, retiring on Sept. 1, 1975, with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He attended a multitude of training facilities including: Class A and B Interior Communications Electrician schools, Instructors Training School, Leadership School, U.S. Navy Nuclear Power Training School-where he was qualified as a Reactor Technician and Engineer Officer of the Watch at the DIG Prototype, U.S. Naval Academy Small Craft Facility, Shipyard Nuclear Representative, Aircraft Carrier Electrical Officer, Squadron Engineer for 26 ships, Destroyer Tender Repair Officer, Major Supply Ship Engineer Officer, U.S. Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet shipboard Engineering Inspection and Training Officer and qualified as Engineering Officer of the Watch on an aircraft carrier propulsion plant. During his dedicated and illustrious Naval career, Jack was awarded four Navy Commendation Medals, one Navy Achievement Medal with Combat V, the Presidential Unit Citation, and campaign ribbons for both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Point Pleasant, NJPosted by
Star News Group

Jacob Steven ‘Jack’ Marmur

Jacob “Jack” Steven Marmur, 73, of Point Pleasant, died suddenly on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home. Mr. Marmur was a proud American who was born in Straubing, Germany in 1947, and immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s with his family. He grew up in Newark and Irvington before moving.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Z the People: Jack Taylor

Alexandria, VA – You may have heard of Alexandria Living Legend Jack Taylor. You may not have heard of his time served in the army or his basketball skills. Born in 1946 in Washington D.C. and growing up in Falls Church, John E. Taylor, Jr. has called the DMV home his whole life, but he has seen the world.
ReligionPosted by
Distractify

Gladys Knight Found Mormonism Late in Life

The iconic Gladys Knight is an undeniable musical force. The talented singer — often referred to as the "Empress of Soul" — is a seven-time Grammy winner known for hits that span over three decades. Article continues below advertisement. And while people are familiar with Gladys’s music, many fans don’t...
ReligionGainesville.com

'Walk by faith, not by sight'

Greetings and blessings in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to begin by saying that we are in a season where we are seeing things that we probably thought we would never see or even imagine. Some of the things we see can sometimes extremely overwhelm us, depress us, confuse us and even torment us if we allow it to.
Seguin, TXseguintoday.com

Jack “Jacob” O’Hagan Mondin

Jack (Jacob to some) O’Hagan Mondin was granted his wings for final flight on June 19, 2021 at the age of 76. He was a long time cancer survivor and was very proud of the fact that Doctors Mark Riddoch and Michael Sarodsy identified the problem and took the appropriate steps to resolve the issue. He just got old and worn out like so many of us do.
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Album: Jack Savoretti - Europiana

This is Savoretti’s seventh album, conceived in sunny Oxfordshire last year with the singer-songwriter whipping up Mediterranean-style lunches served with lashings of rosé to get the band in the groove in the gaps between lockdowns. It was, he has said, very much about creating a happy, sunny vibe for his family during a dark time. The album was recorded at Abbey Road, his wife Jemma Powell and the couple’s children singing on the opening track, “Remember Us”, and Nile Rogers and John Oates beamed in from across the Atlantic.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Boulder, COnaropa.edu

Jack Kerouac School Publications

Bombay Gin, the Jack Kerouac School literary journal run by faculty and students, publishes innovative poetry, prose, and hybrid texts as well as art, translations, and interviews. Emerging from the "Outrider" tradition, Bombay Gin honors a heritage of powerful counter-poetics through the publication of work that challenges the boundaries of language, form, and genre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy