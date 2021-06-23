Cancel
Pirates rally to to White Sox/Mars native Bednar earns first MLB win

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 11 days ago

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 last night at PNC Park. Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was magnificent in his outing until giving up a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead, but the Bucs came right back with four-runs in the bottom of the inning for the victory.

butlerradio.com
